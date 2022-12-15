Top AEW babyface discloses relationship with current WWE Superstar and Blackpool Combat Club member

AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke about his relationship with CM Punk, but during another interview revealed that he has a long history with William Regal and is still in contact with Cody Rhodes.

Ricky Starks blew the AEW fanbase away last week when he cut an explosive promo against MJF. Since then, more fans have caught on to the Absolute star. Despite this, Starks now has to make do without another backstage mentor.

During his recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Ricky Starks detailed his long history with the Blackpool Combat Club's founder, William Regal.

"I do miss Regal. No one knows, but Regal knew me when I first started [wrestling] back in early 2012. Up until this point, I have kept in touch, he has seen my potential, he’s seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view. I was sad to see him leave. But he was another guy that I would ask and talk to, and of course, I still talk to Cody." (12:48 onward).

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling William Regal has come to terms on a Vice President position within WWE and will start the first week of January 2023, per @PWInsidercom William Regal has come to terms on a Vice President position within WWE and will start the first week of January 2023, per @PWInsidercom https://t.co/tdq2Scd1i0

While William Regal's departure from All Elite Wrestling has been confirmed, the veteran seemingly shut down rumors about the high role he was said to be getting in WWE.

Ricky Starks also noted where he draws inspiration from to cut his explosive AEW promos

Absolute Ricky Starks has often been compared to The Rock for not only his appearance but also his promo skills. However, according to the star himself, he doesn't draw inspiration from the likes of The Rock or even Ric Flair.

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra #AEWDynamite I think Ricky Starks may be wanted for attempted murder after this promo I think Ricky Starks may be wanted for attempted murder after this promo 🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/KRrWY3FSIl

During the same interview, Starks also revealed that he looks to the roots of his people in New Orleans when he cuts his promos.

"The people in New Orleans are who I base and think about when it comes to promos and how raw and truthful they spoke. Ric Flair is a great promo, The Rock is a great promo, but ultimately what works for me are people who connect with me. Currently, who I work with [in AEW] is definitely Billy Gunn." (11:46 onward).

While many will still call him AEW's Dwayne Johnson, Ricky Starks is clearly motivated to carve out his own identity and legacy in the industry. After losing to MJF at Winter is Coming, what could be next for the rising star?

