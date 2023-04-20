"He'll be in the big leagues with Triple H by 2024" - Fans want major AEW star to sign with WWE after contract expiry

Wrestling fans are buzzing over the potential contract extension for former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. News broke that Tony Khan's promotion is currently negotiating with Page for a new deal.

Page has been with AEW since its inception in 2019 as a founding member of The Elite. Unlike his stablemates, he wasn't hired as an Executive Vice President, but he has quickly become one of the most beloved and respected wrestlers in the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Page and AEW officials have started working towards a new contract. However, there's no word yet on when the deal might be finalized.

The news has generated a lot of buzz on Twitter, with fans speculating what the future might hold for Hangman Page. Some believe he might end up with WWE under the Triple H regime, while others hope he stays with AEW, where he has become the heart and soul of the company.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hangman Page and where he will ultimately end up. However, one thing is for sure, his talent and popularity have made him a valuable asset to any wrestling promotion lucky enough to have him on their roster.

Hangman Page addressed top AEW star's criticism of his attitude

CM Punk's post-show media scrum at All Out 2022 saw him deliver a rant aiming at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite. He had dubbed Hangman an "empty-headed dumb f*ck" for admitting he didn't listen to advice.

Hangman recently took to Instagram to address Punk's criticism, clarifying that he has always welcomed and appreciated feedback and advice from veterans. He added that he wouldn't want the older generation to feel that their wisdom is dismissed.

Zach McGibbon @RawIsGibby Interesting timing on this Instagram story from Hangman Page considering the reports of Punk coming back. Interesting timing on this Instagram story from Hangman Page considering the reports of Punk coming back. https://t.co/Wmk8jyOJ7E

Hangman Page has been absent from TV since the Blackpool Combat Club allegedly attacked him with a screwdriver. Fans are optimistic that this event could potentially bring together The Elite and Page, as they share a common enemy.

