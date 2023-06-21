"He'll dethrone Roman Reigns!!" - Twitter erupts to the possibility of major AEW star jumping ship to WWE

Twitter has exploded with speculation and excitement over the possibility of a major AEW star making the jump to WWE. The buzz surrounds none other than rising star Hook, whose talent and potential have caught the attention of entertainment juggernaut.

Reports suggest that WWE has expressed keen interest in signing the 24-year-old dynamo to a contract. Notably, Chief Content Officer Triple H and Shawn Michaels are said to be among those who see great potential in Hook's abilities.

Adding fuel to the fire, it has been reported that Hook's father, the legendary AEW commentator Taz, is supportive of his son exploring new horizons. Taz recognizes the benefits of joining the sports and entertainment juggernaut, including invaluable experience and exposure on a global scale.

Hook initially debuted in AEW as a member of the villainous Team Taz but quickly endeared himself to fans, turning into a beloved fan favorite.

The news of WWE's interest in signing Hook has sent wrestling enthusiasts into a frenzy on Twitter. Fans have already begun imagining dream matches and potential storylines, with mentions of epic showdowns against Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, and The Miz.

Some passionate fans have even voiced their desire for Hook to be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. This showcased the level of excitement surrounding the young star's potential debut.

Check out the reactions below:

While nothing is set in stone, the prospect of Hook making the transition from AEW to WWE has undoubtedly ignited a wave of anticipation and speculation across the wrestling fans. Only time will tell if he joins the Stamford-based promotion.

ECW legend Taz wants Hook to face former WWE Champion in dream match

ECW veteran Taz expressed his belief that a match between his son, Hook, and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson would be a timeless encounter. He the current FTW Champion in AEW, has maintained an undefeated record since his debut.

When a fan took to Twitter to inquire about the possibility of a Hook vs. Bryan Danielson match, Taz admitted uncertainty about its timing. However, he affirmed that it would undoubtedly be a classic showdown.

"I don’t have that answer, but I agree," Taz tweeted.

You can check out the tweet here.

Only time will reveal whether this eagerly anticipated match becomes a reality.

Who would you like to see Hook face in Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

