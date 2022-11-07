"He looks so out of place" - Konnan slams WWE Legend's booking in AEW

Former WCW stalwart Konnan had some cynical words about AEW's booking of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Billy Gunn is currently embroiled in a rivalry against multiple teams after the Gunn Club turned against their father to pledge their allegiance to Stokely Hathaway. The former D-Generation X member joined AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and has been feuding with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He has also been at war with Colten and Austin Gunn.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that Billy Gunn looks out of place with The Acclaimed. He added that the current AEW Tag Team Champions' shtick with the WWE Hall of Famer seems to have dragged on.

"I love when they [The Acclaimed] come out, their beat. And then the guys rapping, right, always has good lines, you know? The other guy acts like a stupid butt I'm OK with it. I just always think, what is Billy doing with these guys? He looks so out of place. He looks like he's having fun, but he looks so out of place. Dude, I thought this dragged, you know, I thought it was kind of stupid. How many times can you say scissor me and daddy scissors? This could be over quick, they're going to the well too many times." [10:45 - 11:40]

Konnan has appeared in AEW before

The former WCW star has made multiple appearances for AEW in the past. He first showed up in November 2020 when he reunited with former LAX members Santana and Ortiz during an Inner Circle party in Las Vegas.

Konnan's next appearance came at Double or Nothing during the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He was a DJ inside a club in the TIAA Bank Field Stadium and lent a helping hand to Santana and Ortiz. His final appearance came in the June 26, 2021 edition of Dynamite, where he was attacked by FTR.

Jeremy Bulloch @manster2099 And as Stadium Stampede brawls into a night club, Konnan is randomly DJing the fight. #AEWDoN And as Stadium Stampede brawls into a night club, Konnan is randomly DJing the fight. #AEWDoN https://t.co/QntDhxpGV4

Konnan has been critical of All Elite Wrestling in the past, especially the booking decisions of Tony Khan. However, he seems to have maintained a cordial relationship with the promotion. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the company in some capacity in the near future.

