  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • “He loves her so bad,” “One of the greatest to ever do it” - Fans erupt after Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Evolution 2025

“He loves her so bad,” “One of the greatest to ever do it” - Fans erupt after Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Evolution 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 14, 2025 10:51 GMT
Michael Cole mentioned a former WWE star on Evolution. (Images via AEW Instagram and WWE.com)
Michael Cole mentioned a former WWE star on Evolution. (Images via AEW Instagram and WWE.com)

AEW recently held All In 2025. The pay-per-view was a massive success, and according to many, it was the company's greatest event since its formation. In its main event, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death match.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling's biggest competitor is sports entertainment juggernaut WWE. A day after All In, the Stamford-based company hosted Evolution 2025, an all-woman pay-per-view. Like its counterpart, Evolution was a massive success. Interestingly, during the show, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cole described how Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the erstwhile Sasha Banks kickstarted the women's revolution back in 2015. Fans were glad that Cole gave the CEO a shoutout even though she is signed to the rival promotion. After all, her contribution to women's professional wrestling is immense.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)
Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)
Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)
Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)

Former WWE personality criticizes AEW's Mercedes Mone

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman is not a fan of the current Mercedes Mone. In a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, he went off on the former WWE star and asked her to polish her craft.

Ad
"Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven figure superstar?," said Coachman.

Nonetheless, Mercedes Mone is a modern-day great and one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest names. Hopefully, she will win the AEW Women's World Title someday.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications