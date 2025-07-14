“He loves her so bad,” “One of the greatest to ever do it” - Fans erupt after Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Evolution 2025

AEW recently held All In 2025. The pay-per-view was a massive success, and according to many, it was the company's greatest event since its formation. In its main event, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death match.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling's biggest competitor is sports entertainment juggernaut WWE. A day after All In, the Stamford-based company hosted Evolution 2025, an all-woman pay-per-view. Like its counterpart, Evolution was a massive success. Interestingly, during the show, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cole described how Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the erstwhile Sasha Banks kickstarted the women's revolution back in 2015. Fans were glad that Cole gave the CEO a shoutout even though she is signed to the rival promotion. After all, her contribution to women's professional wrestling is immense.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)

Fans react to Michael Cole namedropping Mercedes Mone on Evolution. (Images via @ERAOFMONE and @FadeAwayMedia X)

Former WWE personality criticizes AEW's Mercedes Mone

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman is not a fan of the current Mercedes Mone. In a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, he went off on the former WWE star and asked her to polish her craft.

Ad

"Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven figure superstar?," said Coachman.

Nonetheless, Mercedes Mone is a modern-day great and one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest names. Hopefully, she will win the AEW Women's World Title someday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!