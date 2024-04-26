"He loves it" - Former WWE manager reacts to fans asking Chris Jericho to retire from wrestling

Former WWE manager recently shared his take on fans wanting Chris Jericho to retire from professional wrestling. The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell.

This past weekend on AEW Dynasty PPV, Chris Jericho defeated HOOK to become the FTW Champion. However, the match was taken over by the crowd who chanted for Jericho to hang up his boots and take retirement. It seems like the veteran is fully aware of how the fans feel and is trying to reinvent himself once again with his new 'Learning Tree' gimmick.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran gave his thoughts on the hatred towards Jericho. He noted that The OCHO will embrace the hate by his heel work:

"He loves it. I actually like it. He worked against this and they turned it around on him so Jericho, he's smart enough. He's not gonna go against the winds. He's not gonna go against the grind. He'll just turn himself heel cause he's a heel anyway." [39:36 - 40:00]

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho recently opened up on his retirement plans

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke about his retirement plans. The veteran is still performing constantly despite being in his 50s. He defeated HOOK to capture his first FTW Championship. Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Jericho claimed that there's still a lot left to do in his professional wrestling career:

"I don't really think about that sort of thing, I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry, I'm like, 'Wow really? it doesn't feel that way,' because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night but you know, couple of weeks ago I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, 'Okay there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do.'" [From 20:57 to 21:21]

Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion. The veteran has stated many times that he loves his time in All Elite Wrestling however, he also had an illustrious career in the WWE. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.