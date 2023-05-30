"He is a made imitation of me" - Former world champion puts new Blackpool Combat Club ally on notice

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi made headlines with his remarks about AEW star and new Blackpool Combat Club ally Konosuke Takeshita.

The animosity between The Elite and BCC reached new heights at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. At the end of the Anarchy in the Arena match, Takeshita turned on The Elite and aided the Blackpool Combat Club in getting the win. This turn of events has led many to speculate about Ibushi's potential debut in AEW.

Ibushi, who is known for his association with Kenny Omega and The Elite, expressed his disdain for Takeshita, referring to him as a mere "imitation."

During a chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi didn't mince his words when it came to expressing his thoughts on Takeshita. Ibushi claimed that he never considered Takeshita to be a great wrestler and labeled him as a mere imitation of himself.

"I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me," Ibushi said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow When speaking with Kota Ibushi he gave me his thoughts on the newly turned BCC member Konosuke Takeshita:



“I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me” When speaking with Kota Ibushi he gave me his thoughts on the newly turned BCC member Konosuke Takeshita:“I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me” https://t.co/uUTPjbyobp

It's worth noting that Ibushi and Takeshita have crossed paths in the past, primarily in tag team matches. They have faced each other in Japan's DDT Pro Wrestling, including a singles match in January 2013 and several tag team encounters in 2014 and 2015, where Ibushi teamed up with Omega.

After the Anarchy in the Arena match, Kenny Omega, former tag team partner of Kota Ibushi, hinted at having allies who could help The Elite in their ongoing rivalry against the Blackpool Combat Club. Omega and Ibushi share a long history as The Golden Lovers.

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi could sign with AEW and confront Blackpool Combat Club

Speculations have been swirling around the potential debut of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi in AEW. After his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling ended earlier this year, Ibushi has been making appearances on the American independent wrestling circuit. However, it appears that the Jacksonville-based promotion is his desired destination.

During the same chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi revealed his intentions if he were to sign with AEW. He expressed his desire to pass on his knowledge and expertise to help cultivate the next generation of stars within the promotion.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi told me if he signs with AEW. He wants to pass his knowledge on to build future AEW stars:



“I want to share my knowledge with them as much as I can in AEW. The reason is to spread wrestling. To make it more major. I will give my all to wrestling” Kota Ibushi told me if he signs with AEW. He wants to pass his knowledge on to build future AEW stars:“I want to share my knowledge with them as much as I can in AEW. The reason is to spread wrestling. To make it more major. I will give my all to wrestling” https://t.co/WYXCy6h3qd

With tensions rising and rivalries escalating between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, fans are eagerly anticipating Ibushi's potential AEW debut.

Do you want to see Kota Ibushi in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes