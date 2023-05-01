Tony Khan's next AEW signing may have been accidentally teased

AEW president Tony Khan has already signed a number of top stars in 2023, including the likes of Jay White, Komander and Taya Valkyrie, but has his next big signing already been teased?

Ever since his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired in January 2023, people have been saying it's not a matter of if, but a matter of when former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi joins AEW.

The Golden Star has already dipped his toe into the American independent scene, but AEW looks to be his number one destination as the man himself has openly talked about joining the company.

"I want to share my knowledge with them as much as I can in AEW. The reason is to spread wrestling. To make it more major. I will give my all to wrestling"

Ibushi recently spoke to Dark Puroresu Flowsion about his conversations with former Golden Lovers partner Kenny Omega, and stated that he hopes to be in contact with Tony Khan at some point in the future.

Omega's manager Don Callis has even teased Ibushi's arrival on social media by calling the team of Kenny and Konosuke Takeshita "The Golden Brothers," with the Japanese sensation wearing ring gear that drew a lot of similarities to gear Kota wears.

The war between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club is getting more volatile by the week, and after the BCC brutalized Takeshita and Hangman Page, Ibushi's arrival couldn't come fast enough for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Kota Ibushi has already named a dream opponent of his if Tony Khan brings him to AEW

If the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion does join All Elite Wrestling, it seems that he already has his eye on a few people he wants to get in the ring with for blockbuster first-time matches and highly-anticipated rematches.

One of the rematches Ibushi wants is against former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who the Golden Star has faced once before in Ring of Honor back in 2018.

Ibushi also said that if he doesn't get the chance to wrestle Hangman in a singles match, he would be more than happy to team up with him for a tag team match, something that has only happened twice before.

