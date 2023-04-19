Top free agent hopes to be "in contact" with AEW President Tony Khan

AEW could be on the verge of picking up yet another hot free agent, as a former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has stated that he wants to speak to Tony Khan in the near future.

Kota Ibushi last competed in NJPW way back in October 2021, when he suffered a shoulder injury in the G1 Finals match against Kazuchika Okada. Due to public differences and his contract expiring, Ibushi has since left the promotion. Given his relationship with AEW EVP Kenny Omega, many fans have speculated that a move to Jacksonville was on the horizon for the Japanese sensation.

Speaking to Dark Puroresu Flow, Ibushi revealed that he hopes to be in contact with Tony Khan soon:

“Recently, Kenny and I have been talking about things other than games. For example, are your knees okay? Or is your shoulder okay? Also, I hope to be in contact with Tony soon." (H/T Fightful)

Fans have been clamoring to see Ibushi and Omega reunite under the AEW banner. With so many changes going on in the American wrestling scene, now might be the time to capitalize on this opportunity.

Ibushi's return to the ring amidst AEW rumors

After well over a year on the sidelines, Kota Ibushi made his long-awaited return to the ring over WrestleMania weekend. He defeated Speedball Mike Bailey at GCW Bloodsport and earned a victory over Joey Janela at the Joey Janela's Spring Break show.

Speaking on his vlog, Ibushi revealed his thoughts about his comeback match:

"Honestly, was that really my return match? The first day felt like a sparring match in a Wrestling dojo. A shoot-style match, you could say," Ibushi said about his match against Bailey. "That's how it felt like. The fans enjoyed themselves, but I didn't have that sensation on my end. That's why the first day didn't feel like my return."

Ibushi made more positive comments about his match the following day against Janela:

"I felt overjoyed after my second match. This one really felt like I made my return. A wrestling match with a proper 3 count. Those kinds of cheers. The cheers when something is reversed or the cheers when you kick out at one. This is pro wrestling."

It is unclear when Ibushi will return to the ring. However, it seems as though his work in the business is far from over.

