  "He might just have to hang the boots up man"- Fans go berserk after popular AEW star provides unfortunate health update

"He might just have to hang the boots up man"- Fans go berserk after popular AEW star provides unfortunate health update

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:19 GMT
The star got injured at a recent edition of AEW Collision [Image via AEW
The star got injured at a recent edition of AEW Collision [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A popular AEW star gave an emotional health update after a serious injury during a recent Collision episode, leaving fans in a frenzy online.

The star in question is Kota Ibushi, who, on a recent edition of Collision, had injured his femur after slipping from the top rope while competing against Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. The Golden Star, who had to be stretchered out of the arena, recently gave an unfortunate update regarding his health, where he mentioned that he's been advised to take a two-year hiatus from wrestling. However, the 43-year-old was optimistic about his recovery, claiming he has "amazing DNA" and could return sooner.

Following the update, AEW fans went nuts on X, with many saying this is the end of the line for Ibushi.

Check out the fan reactions on X below:

There were, however, some who wished the star a quick recovery and showed their belief in him.

AEW forced to cancel major plans following Kota Ibushi's injury - Reports

Following Kota Ibushi's injury on Collision, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that the Jacksonville-based promotion was initially planning a massive tag team match for WrestleDream 2025 involving the reunion of the Golden Lovers, a.k.a. the team of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, to take on Mark Davis and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. However, due to the Japanese star's injury, AEW had to shelve that plan.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

"They were building to Kenny and Kota against Mark Davis and Alexander. He [Davis] was going to get involved [in the Ibushi vs. Alexander match], and then Kenny was going to make the save." [H/T - Wrestling INC.]

Given the severity of his injury, it seems very unlikely that Kota Ibuhi will return before the suggested two-year hiatus. Still, fans will hope and trust in the star's own determination to recover faster.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

