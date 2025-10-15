"He might just have to hang the boots up man"- Fans go berserk after popular AEW star provides unfortunate health update

A popular AEW star gave an emotional health update after a serious injury during a recent Collision episode, leaving fans in a frenzy online.The star in question is Kota Ibushi, who, on a recent edition of Collision, had injured his femur after slipping from the top rope while competing against Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. The Golden Star, who had to be stretchered out of the arena, recently gave an unfortunate update regarding his health, where he mentioned that he's been advised to take a two-year hiatus from wrestling. However, the 43-year-old was optimistic about his recovery, claiming he has &quot;amazing DNA&quot; and could return sooner.Following the update, AEW fans went nuts on X, with many saying this is the end of the line for Ibushi.Check out the fan reactions on X below:SosaSoldier🇲🇽 @RealsippstarLINK@WrestlePurists He might just have to hang the boots up manFrozen Dinner Enjoyer @FrankRuda546776LINK@WrestlePurists Nah, it’s over. My goat is done 😭❤️☁️JerzyRampaiger❤️☁️ @JerzyRampaiger2LINK@WrestlePurists Retirement is looking likelyThere were, however, some who wished the star a quick recovery and showed their belief in him.… @Be5t1nDaWrlDLINK@WrestlePurists I’m sorry I love Kota but he might need to hang up the bootsAlex (Here for the laughs) 🎮 @Alejandro_G1992LINK@WrestlePurists That’s heartbreaking man. Here to it hopefully being a speedy recoveryL-O-V-E #MiuPoP #FightMasa 🏳️‍🌈 @somerandommark1LINKGod I love him Idk if this is the end but he’s a true fighter 🥹🥹🥹AEW forced to cancel major plans following Kota Ibushi's injury - ReportsFollowing Kota Ibushi's injury on Collision, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that the Jacksonville-based promotion was initially planning a massive tag team match for WrestleDream 2025 involving the reunion of the Golden Lovers, a.k.a. the team of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, to take on Mark Davis and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. However, due to the Japanese star's injury, AEW had to shelve that plan.Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:&quot;They were building to Kenny and Kota against Mark Davis and Alexander. He [Davis] was going to get involved [in the Ibushi vs. Alexander match], and then Kenny was going to make the save.&quot; [H/T - Wrestling INC.]Given the severity of his injury, it seems very unlikely that Kota Ibuhi will return before the suggested two-year hiatus. Still, fans will hope and trust in the star's own determination to recover faster.