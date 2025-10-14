AEW forced to cancel plans after devastating injury to beloved star - Reports

AEW programming saw an unfortunate incident last week. 43-year-old star Kota Ibushi was injured during the latest episode of Collision. He was wrestling with Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander. While the match was going well, The Golden Star slipped from the turnbuckle and injured his femur. He was later stretchered out of the arena. It seems like he will be out for a long time.

The injured star was eventually counted out. Mark Davis then returned and attacked him at ringside. However, Kenny Omega came in to save his longtime friend. After the brawl, it was announced that The Best Bout Machine would team up with the Jurassic Express to face Don Callis Family's Hechicero, Mark Davis, and Josh Alexander this Wednesday.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer recently revealed the original plans. It appears that if Kota Ibushi hadn't been injured, The Golden Lovers would have been invited to WrestleDream. The duo would have faced Davis and Josh.

"They were building to Kenny and Kota against Mark Davis and Alexander. He [Davis] was going to get involved [in the Ibushi vs. Alexander match], and then Kenny was going to make the save," he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]

AEW President Tony Khan breaks the silence after Kota Ibushi's injury

The 43-year-old star's injury shocked fans all around the world. He had already recovered from multiple injuries over the past few years.

After Collision, Tony Khan took to X to wish Kota Ibushi a speedy recovery.

"We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when The Golden Star makes his return and reunites with Kenny Omega.

