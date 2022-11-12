"He might not have a few years [left]" - Jim Cornette doubtful of AEW bringing back 3-time WWE World Champion anytime soon

Jim Cornette has questioned whether any good could come from AEW bringing Jeff Hardy back.

Hardy has long been plagued by personal demons and substance abuse, which have cast a shadow on his otherwise glittering career. He arrived in AEW earlier this year after departing WWE, reuniting with his brother Matt and working their way towards a tag title shot.

Disaster struck when Jeff was found driving under the influence, subsequently getting suspended from the promotion and entering rehab once more. Jim Cornette explained during his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast that it may not be the best for him to return to the ring after completing his program:

"It's probably counterproductive to bring Jeff back to put- if he's doing well, to put him in the environment where it appears he doesn't do that well even if that's you know the thing that he loves. He loves his wrestling and he loves his music but to do either of those things you go on the road, you go around things you probably shouldn't be going around," said Cornette.

Cornette continued to question whether or not Hardy has enough time in his life to be in a stable position to wrestle:

"Then if he was in his 20s or even 30s, but at his age and the damage he's done to his body then how can you say 'well take a few years and get your personal life in order and then maybe it'll be comfortable for you to come back' because he might not have a few years," Cornette added. (0:00-1:02)

Jeff Hardy had been planned to win the AEW tag titles alongside his brother

A wide array of changes in AEW have seen the situation with the tag titles change. It was previously reported that FTR were set to rematch the Young Bucks at All Out, with the latter not supposed to win the titles as they did in June.

Instead, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy were supposed to take the tag titles in their billed three-way ladder match against the Bucks and Jurassic Express. Jeff's DUI arrest saw those plans nixed and the Bucks went on to capture the titles. Shortly after, plans were changed from a trilogy bout with FTR to their Trios Tag win at All Out alongside a returning Kenny Omega.

Swerve in Our Glory took the tag titles from the Young Bucks, holding them until they were defeated by The Acclaimed at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

