Reported update on AEW tag title plans changing; Young Bucks vs FTR III, the Hardys

It has been reported that AEW has had to change multiple plans regarding the tag titles over the past few months.

Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that FTR was told they were going to have their trilogy bout with the Young Bucks at AEW All Out. The intention was for the Bucks to challenge for the AAA, ROH and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles held by FTR.

However, Meltzer explained that AEW higher-ups decided to "usurp" those plans owing to the return of Kenny Omega. The former World Champion will likely be involved with the Bucks during the impending trios title tournament set to culminate at All Out.

It was added that the Hardys were originally planned to take the titles in the Ladder Match in June, however Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest and subsequent suspension halted those plans. The Young Bucks won the tag titles there instead, before dropping them to current holders Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee).

FTR were said to be really set on their trilogy at All Out, but the due return of Kenny Omega and trios title plans appear to be more lucrative to Tony Khan.

Meltzer addressed his Twitter exchange with AEW's Dax Harwood

During the same edition of WOR, Meltzer reacted to Dax Harwood's tweet aimed towards him, where the AEW star outright told the journalist to "f-ck off".

He noted that Harwood may have intended the tweet to stir up interest in a potential trilogy fight with the Young Bucks, with rumors swirling that the plan changes were a deliberate attempt to avoid FTR from the Bucks' side of things.

FTR vs Young Bucks III is still intended to happen somewhere down the line, and Harwood could have just been pouring fuel on the fire for storyline purposes.

The Young Bucks were turned on by Adam Cole and reDRagon this past week on Dynamite, cementing a face turn for the 2-time tag champs when Hangman Page ran down to make the save. The suggestion is that we may see a Hung Bucks reunion in time for the trios tournament.

