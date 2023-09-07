"He does have millions of dollars coming to him" - Chris Jericho claims his recent opponent will be the hottest free agent in future

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho opens up on his relationship with his recent opponent, also admitting that he will be the most demanded wrestler in the future.

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time in the pro wrestling industry and also one of the first veterans to be signed by AEW back in 2019. Y2J brought his experience to the table and, deservedly so, got a high-profile singles match at the biggest event of the company up until now, All In.

Jericho squared off against NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay in a classic encounter at the Wembley Stadium. Furthermore, the promos during the build-up were also top-notch. Meanwhile, The DemiGod expressed his thoughts on Ospreay and how the process of the build-up and the match went, speaking on Talk is Jericho:

"Will and I have always had a great relationship. He actually called me a few times to get advice on how to be a heel ... When he was stuck in Japan, during the lockdown, he called me. So Will and I have always had that friendship. So it was actually 100% legit, what I said in my promo, and 100% legit what he said about this being a huge year for him."

Jericho further described Ospreay as destined to have a bright future:

"And Wembley really putting the icing on the cake for the Will Ospreay story when his contract is up in a few months. He does have millions of dollars coming to him, no matter who he signs with." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Chris Jericho claims his match at AEW All In was one of the best of that night

Chris Jericho also admitted that his match against Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium was one of the best bouts of the event while also acknowledging other great matches:

"I think it was one of the best matches of the night, and the thing about the show, it wasn't just one show stealer. There was the main event between MJF and Adam Cole, that was great. There was FTR vs. Young Bucks, that was great. And then there was Stadium Stampede, that was amazing. There was quite a few matches in there that people might think was the best one on the show. And the fact that some thought ours was is an honor to me." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, Chris Jericho lost the match, but it was definitely a special performance by him in his 50s. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Ocho in AEW.

