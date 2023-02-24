"He doesn't need to prove anything" - Twitter urges Jeff Hardy to retire following AEW star's final court verdict for DUI

Jeff Hardy has narrowly dodged serious jail time after his highly controversial arrest for DUI and driving with a suspended license. In light of the verdict, many fans took to Twitter to express their reaction, but quite a number of users urged Hardy to retire instead.
Hardy's lengthy trial came to a close yesterday, 23 February, and according to the verdict he was sentenced to two years of probation, $4 586 in court fees, and a 10-year suspension of his drivers license. Additionally, he will have to undergo two years with an interlock device and a 90-day vehicle impoundment, attend a court-manded DUI school or drug rehab program, and lastly do community service.
After hearing the verdict of his case, most fans were divided between either being happy to see Jeff Hardy return at some point, or being concerned about his well-being. Concerned fans notably claimed that The Charismatic Enigma should instead retire after all the drama and not return to wrestling where his mental health could be at stake again.
However, not everyone was too positive about Jeff Hardy's verdict, with many seemingly outraged that his sentencing wasn't harsher, with one fan even claiming it was lighter due to him being "rich."
It remains to be seen if Jeff Hardy will even return to AEW or pro wrestling at all, since the star himself will have to decide what's truly important to him and his life at this point.
Jeff Hardy's older brother, Matt Hardy, has reacted to his brother's verdict
The Hardys have undoubtedly had quite an effect on pro wrestling across their lengthy careers in the industry. Matt recently took to social media to express how proud he is of Jeff and that he supports him.
"Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you," Matt tweeted.
Jeff Hardy's suspension could possibly be lifted soon, as if he's been clean and attending rehab as AEW specified, he'll already be viable to return to the promotion. But at the end of the day, only The Charismatic Enigma himself will be able to determine whether his pro wrestling career needs to continue or not.
