"He doesn't need to prove anything" - Twitter urges Jeff Hardy to retire following AEW star's final court verdict for DUI

Jeff Hardy has narrowly dodged serious jail time after his highly controversial arrest for DUI and driving with a suspended license. In light of the verdict, many fans took to Twitter to express their reaction, but quite a number of users urged Hardy to retire instead.

Hardy's lengthy trial came to a close yesterday, 23 February, and according to the verdict he was sentenced to two years of probation, $4 586 in court fees, and a 10-year suspension of his drivers license. Additionally, he will have to undergo two years with an interlock device and a 90-day vehicle impoundment, attend a court-manded DUI school or drug rehab program, and lastly do community service.

After hearing the verdict of his case, most fans were divided between either being happy to see Jeff Hardy return at some point, or being concerned about his well-being. Concerned fans notably claimed that The Charismatic Enigma should instead retire after all the drama and not return to wrestling where his mental health could be at stake again.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Jeff Hardy doesn't need to step in a wrestling ring again imo.



He's given enough of his body for fans. He doesn't need to prove anything. For his mental well-being and his body; he should enjoy retirement and a long happy life that comes with it. Jeff Hardy doesn't need to step in a wrestling ring again imo.He's given enough of his body for fans. He doesn't need to prove anything. For his mental well-being and his body; he should enjoy retirement and a long happy life that comes with it. https://t.co/yctEIdKWCf

Conor Skunkcan 🦨💨 @ratboiiiiiiii @JustTalkWrestle



I hope he gets a HOF induction soon or AEW give him a big send off as he deserves that than to fade away. @YuvrajS83547902 Let the man ride off into the sunset. He’s my all-time favourite but he’s nothing left to prove, all he’s doing is taking unnecessary risks for our entertainment.I hope he gets a HOF induction soon or AEW give him a big send off as he deserves that than to fade away. @JustTalkWrestle @YuvrajS83547902 Let the man ride off into the sunset. He’s my all-time favourite but he’s nothing left to prove, all he’s doing is taking unnecessary risks for our entertainment. I hope he gets a HOF induction soon or AEW give him a big send off as he deserves that than to fade away.

The Wrestling Dungeon @Wrestle_Dungeon @JustTalkWrestle He seriously needs to clean up and focus on himself. No more wrestling. @JustTalkWrestle He seriously needs to clean up and focus on himself. No more wrestling.

Alexander Nevermind @AlexNever347 @JustTalkWrestle Jeff could be a producer/agent, a writer, a trainer to the new talent, anything but an active wrestler. He has nothing left to prove in his career. @JustTalkWrestle Jeff could be a producer/agent, a writer, a trainer to the new talent, anything but an active wrestler. He has nothing left to prove in his career.

scotty🦇 they/them @scottyjamzz @henryleejrr @HartTheDutchie just want him to get his mind right, this is more than wrestling. just want him to find peace of mind, and learn to overcome his demons @henryleejrr @HartTheDutchie just want him to get his mind right, this is more than wrestling. just want him to find peace of mind, and learn to overcome his demons

Paul Smith @PaulSmi21758676 @henryleejrr Truthfully. Jeff needs to retire.he needs to take care of his demons.wrestling isn't helping.he dont need the money.just relax jeff. @henryleejrr Truthfully. Jeff needs to retire.he needs to take care of his demons.wrestling isn't helping.he dont need the money.just relax jeff.

However, not everyone was too positive about Jeff Hardy's verdict, with many seemingly outraged that his sentencing wasn't harsher, with one fan even claiming it was lighter due to him being "rich."

Dave Langer @davelanger2k @WONF4W He should be in jail. Its sad famous people keep getting a slap on the wrist for DUIs. @WONF4W He should be in jail. Its sad famous people keep getting a slap on the wrist for DUIs.

None None @Nebraskaman9694 @WONF4W That's it? That's all? Wow! Incredible. dude could have killed a few innocent people, but yeah, no license for you for 10 years! That'll show him! @WONF4W That's it? That's all? Wow! Incredible. dude could have killed a few innocent people, but yeah, no license for you for 10 years! That'll show him!

Kurt Apps @AfterthoughtG @WONF4W Not sure I even want a Jeff comeback honestly. He’s burned us one too many times @WONF4W Not sure I even want a Jeff comeback honestly. He’s burned us one too many times

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes @WONF4W He's lucky he only has his license suspended for 10 years. @WONF4W He's lucky he only has his license suspended for 10 years.

LeprechaunLounger @LoungerLoun1 @WrestlingNewsCo Rich people have a different Justice system @WrestlingNewsCo Rich people have a different Justice system

It remains to be seen if Jeff Hardy will even return to AEW or pro wrestling at all, since the star himself will have to decide what's truly important to him and his life at this point.

Jeff Hardy's older brother, Matt Hardy, has reacted to his brother's verdict

The Hardys have undoubtedly had quite an effect on pro wrestling across their lengthy careers in the industry. Matt recently took to social media to express how proud he is of Jeff and that he supports him.

"Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you," Matt tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. https://t.co/qwK31JrE4R

Jeff Hardy's suspension could possibly be lifted soon, as if he's been clean and attending rehab as AEW specified, he'll already be viable to return to the promotion. But at the end of the day, only The Charismatic Enigma himself will be able to determine whether his pro wrestling career needs to continue or not.

