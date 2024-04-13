Chris Jericho is one of the prime examples of stars who had an incredible stint in WWE and is now one of the leading names in AEW. Fans adore Jericho most of the time but sometimes he can rub the audience the wrong way.

The most recent example is when he used terms that he registered a few days ago. Footage of that promo came online, and there were immediate reactions, and not many of the fans liked whatever they saw.

"On April 10, Chris Jericho filed to trademark: • THE RARIFIED AIR OF JERICHO• THE LEARNING TREE• THE EDUCATOR. Jericho used all these terms on Wednesday's Dynamite with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata," the tweet read.

The reactions followed:

Jericho has said in an interview that he looks forward to working with young wrestlers, and matches with him elevate their status in the industry. His current promos hint that he might look for a mentorship storyline in AEW. Jericho has some incredible mic skills and a fantastic sense of humor, and such a storyline could be highly entertaining, with him at the helm. Of course, it depends on how Tony Khan books the storyline if it were ever to happen.

Y2J is a performer who has always evolved with changing times. He has been an integral part of wrestling storylines in WWE during the Attitude Era and beyond.

The Canadian wrestler has been in ECW, WCW, WWE, and NJPW. He was among the first few wrestlers to sign with Tony Khan in 2019 and form The Inner Circle. Since then, the former ECW World Television Champion has feuded with the Don Callis Family and other wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based company and has been in some of the more interesting matches, including street fights.

While Chris Jericho has had a storied career, he has yet to get one highly-valued adulation - a WWE Hall of Fame Induction. He is one of the few former WWE wrestlers who haven't been, including The Hardy brothers, Matt and Jeff Hardy. With Jericho in AEW, it seems highly unlikely he would get an induction shortly.

Fans had once seemingly said 'retire' during one Chris Jericho spot

Jericho has had some interesting spots in AEW, and one that he had with HOOK recently was a cause of concern, with rumors arising about one fan publically saying 'retire' when Jericho cut a promo.

Whether Chris Jericho will take these words seriously is something that fans will know only later.

