"He needs a [Paul] Heyman" - Wrestling fans express disappointment at Tony Khan fumbling with another former champion in AEW

Tony Khan recently came under fire from fans again, this time for fumbling a former TNT Champion in AEW.
Wardlow had a meteoric rise this year when he went up against his former employer, MJF. Despite the odds, the Wardog defeated the Salt of the Earth at Double or Nothing to become an official All Elite member.
However, according to fans and critics, his ensuing appearance seemingly did not pay off. While he became the TNT Champion, Wardlow soon lost it to Samoa Joe after being betrayed by the latter. Since then, his booking has been called directionless by many.
With the Wardog recently appearing on Rampage, he was pitted against another debutant who was squashed within two minutes. This prompted fans to take to Twitter, commenting on Wardlow's booking.
A WWE veteran criticized Wardlow's AEW booking
The sentiment from fans regarding Wardlow was shared by a WWE veteran too, as Jim Cornette slammed the former TNT Champion's booking.
The Wardog has certainly made himself out to be a fan favorite over the months. His powerhouse skills, as well as high-flying moves, have earned him a dedicated following. However, his booking has caught a lot of flak.
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jim Cornette spoke about Wardlow's storylines over the past few months and drew attention to his misuse in AEW.
"Wardlow got over. Now they don't know what to do with him and all they do in every one of his matches is run 20 people in to stick their chin and obviously take a bump for him so the people will cheer. Well they will cheer but sooner or later we need to see something more. Wardlow's a f*ck*ng star, he's another guy any promoter would have taken and pushed to the moon," said Cornette. [From 4:36 - 4:52]
It remains to be seen if Wardlow's booking will improve in the coming weeks.
