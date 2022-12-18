"He needs a [Paul] Heyman" - Wrestling fans express disappointment at Tony Khan fumbling with another former champion in AEW

Tony Khan recently came under fire from fans again, this time for fumbling a former TNT Champion in AEW.

Wardlow had a meteoric rise this year when he went up against his former employer, MJF. Despite the odds, the Wardog defeated the Salt of the Earth at Double or Nothing to become an official All Elite member.

However, according to fans and critics, his ensuing appearance seemingly did not pay off. While he became the TNT Champion, Wardlow soon lost it to Samoa Joe after being betrayed by the latter. Since then, his booking has been called directionless by many.

With the Wardog recently appearing on Rampage, he was pitted against another debutant who was squashed within two minutes. This prompted fans to take to Twitter, commenting on Wardlow's booking.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Probably wasn't the plan..but Samoa Joe should absolutely retain against Wardlow. He's better at everything, already having a better TNT title run, and Wardlow is cold and needs to figure out how to become interesting again. Probably wasn't the plan..but Samoa Joe should absolutely retain against Wardlow. He's better at everything, already having a better TNT title run, and Wardlow is cold and needs to figure out how to become interesting again.

Will Washington  @WilliamRBR



And they're in Darby's hometown for the first time ever in three weeks and that place could probably use a moment.



THAT is who you put the TNT title back on. @BackupHangman They managed to create a much more interesting scenario in Darby vs. Joe.And they're in Darby's hometown for the first time ever in three weeks and that place could probably use a moment.THAT is who you put the TNT title back on. @BackupHangman They managed to create a much more interesting scenario in Darby vs. Joe.And they're in Darby's hometown for the first time ever in three weeks and that place could probably use a moment.THAT is who you put the TNT title back on.

AEW UK 🇬🇧 @AllEliteUK_ @BackupHangman the "wardlow's world" stuff and the repetitive squash matches aren't helping him. he can have bangers, we know this, he just rarely gets the opportunity to show what he can really do. i honestly think if taken to his full potential he could be the face of the company @BackupHangman the "wardlow's world" stuff and the repetitive squash matches aren't helping him. he can have bangers, we know this, he just rarely gets the opportunity to show what he can really do. i honestly think if taken to his full potential he could be the face of the company

Adam Russo @RedRook1 @BackupHangman If it were me, I'd like to see The Pinnacle come back together as a face faction and have Wardlow and FTR doing trios stuff together. Have them fight guys like the Elite, JAS, HoB and BCC as trios. Get Wardlow some cool matches where he doesn't just do squashes. @BackupHangman If it were me, I'd like to see The Pinnacle come back together as a face faction and have Wardlow and FTR doing trios stuff together. Have them fight guys like the Elite, JAS, HoB and BCC as trios. Get Wardlow some cool matches where he doesn't just do squashes.

George Speedham @GeorgeNeedham @BackupHangman Wardlow’s lack of a snappy finisher that he can hit out of nowhere is holding him back. His matches feel anticlimactic with the powerbomb finish. A few tweaks to the character and moveset and you’ve got a decent midcarder but I feel like the moment’s passed for him as a top guy @BackupHangman Wardlow’s lack of a snappy finisher that he can hit out of nowhere is holding him back. His matches feel anticlimactic with the powerbomb finish. A few tweaks to the character and moveset and you’ve got a decent midcarder but I feel like the moment’s passed for him as a top guy

Steve Hanley @HanleyHimself @BackupHangman They messed up Wardlow. Outside of a couple of matches, I feel like Joe has slept through his AEW run and Wardlow is a much brighter prospect. He just wasn't booked like one after his title win. I'd go all in on getting that magic back, rather than milking what's left from Joe. @BackupHangman They messed up Wardlow. Outside of a couple of matches, I feel like Joe has slept through his AEW run and Wardlow is a much brighter prospect. He just wasn't booked like one after his title win. I'd go all in on getting that magic back, rather than milking what's left from Joe.

tone @toneecanee @BackupHangman Joe is having a better TNT run, but he's being booked in a way that allows that. Wardlow was mismanaged creatively. Joe is being used in a way AEW is more familiar/stronger in booking. They didn't know how to capitalize creatively on how hot Wardlow was after the MJF program @BackupHangman Joe is having a better TNT run, but he's being booked in a way that allows that. Wardlow was mismanaged creatively. Joe is being used in a way AEW is more familiar/stronger in booking. They didn't know how to capitalize creatively on how hot Wardlow was after the MJF program

Ty Bigga🇯🇲 @tray_drako @BackupHangman It’s the squash matches. It’s too repetitive. People wanna see Wardlow have good matches. Like the Brian Cage match. Also Wardlows World is kinda cringe of a catchphrase. @BackupHangman It’s the squash matches. It’s too repetitive. People wanna see Wardlow have good matches. Like the Brian Cage match. Also Wardlows World is kinda cringe of a catchphrase.

smittylatimer @smittylatimer @BackupHangman They didn’t have a plan for him and pretty much killed his momentum. @BackupHangman They didn’t have a plan for him and pretty much killed his momentum.

selltheteam @letursolglow @BackupHangman I think Tony k is killing wardlow by keeping him mid. The dude destroyed cm punk but can’t get a match against Mox, wtf? @BackupHangman I think Tony k is killing wardlow by keeping him mid. The dude destroyed cm punk but can’t get a match against Mox, wtf?

A WWE veteran criticized Wardlow's AEW booking

The sentiment from fans regarding Wardlow was shared by a WWE veteran too, as Jim Cornette slammed the former TNT Champion's booking.

The Wardog has certainly made himself out to be a fan favorite over the months. His powerhouse skills, as well as high-flying moves, have earned him a dedicated following. However, his booking has caught a lot of flak.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jim Cornette spoke about Wardlow's storylines over the past few months and drew attention to his misuse in AEW.

"Wardlow got over. Now they don't know what to do with him and all they do in every one of his matches is run 20 people in to stick their chin and obviously take a bump for him so the people will cheer. Well they will cheer but sooner or later we need to see something more. Wardlow's a f*ck*ng star, he's another guy any promoter would have taken and pushed to the moon," said Cornette. [From 4:36 - 4:52]

It remains to be seen if Wardlow's booking will improve in the coming weeks.

Do you want Wardlow to be pushed further in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

