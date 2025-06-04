"He needs to shut up" - WWE veteran reacts to Ric Flair taking shots at Jim Ross

Ric Flair and Jim Ross are two personalities who will forever be synonymous with professional wrestling. Widely regarded as two of the all-time greats when it comes to their respective crafts, the WWE Hall of Famers recently went viral for an unfortunate situation, and now another familiar face is weighing in.

Ad

Good Ol' JR has had the wrestling world rallying around him since he announced a colon cancer diagnosis last month. Ross underwent surgery and kept fans updated via social media, but this drew a response from Flair. The 16-time world champion accused JR of seeking attention despite his current health condition. He also tagged the legendary commentator and urged the latter to focus on recovery.

Flair received immediate backlash on social media. He eventually deleted the post and later accused his critics of being unable to take a 76-year-old man's joke, claiming it to be a harmless, lighthearted comment intended to make people smile. Several fans and industry insiders have since weighed in, including Dutch Mantell.

Ad

Trending

The Nature Boy just needs to keep quiet, according to Dutch. Flair's controversial post on Ross was discussed on the latest edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, where co-host James Romero sought the WWE veteran's thoughts on the matter. The former Zeb Colter likened this to "the pot calling the kettle black" and called for Flair to keep his mouth closed.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"Why would he say that? [laughs] [Co-host: Because he's a d**k.] No kidding! What difference does it make to Ric Flair? The man's sick, and he was just telling people what's going on with him. Seeking attention? Is that the [pot calling the kettle black]? I don't know... he needs to shut up. He really does," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:10 to 1:44]

Ad

Ad

The Nature Boy and ''Dirty'' Dutch locked horns in two singles bouts during their legendary careers. The Championship Wrestling From Florida event in Lakeland, FL, on January 5, 1985, saw Flair retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Mantell. Two weeks later, Flair defeated Dutch via DQ at a CWF event in Sarasota, FL.

Ric Flair is set to host a major celebrity event

Ric Flair has been announced as a featured star at XRUMBLE's upcoming event, Celebrity Boxing: Fists, Fame & Flair. A promo can be seen below, featuring an AI-generated shot of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer with fellow host Tyron Woodley of UFC fame, co-host Corey Wims, who bills himself as The Ric Flair of The Music Biz, and special guest Bob Kofroth, a combat sports instructor.

Ad

"Fists, Fame, & Flair! See You At Harrah’s Philadelphia On Saturday, June 14th For XRUMBLE Celebrity Boxing! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Fans can view Flair's hosting gig via the Official Celebrity Boxing App. The event will take place on Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET at Harrah's Casino in Philadelphia, PA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More