  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "He Needs To Come Home" - Fans Erupt After Chris Jericho's Major One-Word Hint On AEW/WWE Future

"He Needs To Come Home" - Fans Erupt After Chris Jericho's Major One-Word Hint On AEW/WWE Future

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 27, 2025 14:53 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho's contract is about to expire. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

Chris Jericho broke the internet when he became one of the first stars to sign with AEW back in 2019. The 54-year-old would go on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion and has since become an integral part of the promotion, both on and off the screen.

Ad

Having been with the promotion for over six years, reports are now swirling that Y2J might be headed for a change in scenery. His contract is due to expire at the end of the year, and Jericho is rumored to be open to a return to WWE. This news has the fans buzzing with excitement.

He recently posted on his social media about a major decision coming up, and fans erupted with various reactions after that post. He posted a photo of himself with '#contemplation' as his caption. Some wanted him to stay in AEW, but the majority of them want him to return 'home' to WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Fans react to Jericho&#039;s latest post. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)
Fans react to Jericho's latest post. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

AEW star Chris Jericho helps out another wrestler following the Raja Jackson incident

Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, recently assaulted another professional wrestler, Syko Stu, this past weekend. Following the attack, Stu has been in the hospital, recovering from his injuries in critical care. During this difficult time, Chris Jericho stepped up to help Stu out.

Ad

Sycko Stu's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the medical costs, and Jericho pledged a generous amount. The former World Champion donated $2500 to help Stu's family. He wasn't the only individual from the professional wrestling business to have come through, as others such as Deonna Purrazzo and Ariya Diavari also made donations.

The incident took place during an event hosted by KnokX Pro Wrestling and is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications