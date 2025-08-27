"He Needs To Come Home" - Fans Erupt After Chris Jericho's Major One-Word Hint On AEW/WWE Future

Chris Jericho broke the internet when he became one of the first stars to sign with AEW back in 2019. The 54-year-old would go on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion and has since become an integral part of the promotion, both on and off the screen.Having been with the promotion for over six years, reports are now swirling that Y2J might be headed for a change in scenery. His contract is due to expire at the end of the year, and Jericho is rumored to be open to a return to WWE. This news has the fans buzzing with excitement.He recently posted on his social media about a major decision coming up, and fans erupted with various reactions after that post. He posted a photo of himself with '#contemplation' as his caption. Some wanted him to stay in AEW, but the majority of them want him to return 'home' to WWE.Fans react to Jericho's latest post. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)AEW star Chris Jericho helps out another wrestler following the Raja Jackson incidentRaja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, recently assaulted another professional wrestler, Syko Stu, this past weekend. Following the attack, Stu has been in the hospital, recovering from his injuries in critical care. During this difficult time, Chris Jericho stepped up to help Stu out.Sycko Stu's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the medical costs, and Jericho pledged a generous amount. The former World Champion donated $2500 to help Stu's family. He wasn't the only individual from the professional wrestling business to have come through, as others such as Deonna Purrazzo and Ariya Diavari also made donations.The incident took place during an event hosted by KnokX Pro Wrestling and is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.