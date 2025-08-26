  • home icon
  AEW star Chris Jericho makes generous donation to wrestler after horrific incident

AEW star Chris Jericho makes generous donation to wrestler after horrific incident

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:17 GMT
Former ROH and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho
Former ROH and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Several AEW names, including Chris Jericho, have made generous donations to a wrestler who was viciously assaulted at a recent indie show. The latter, Syko Stu, is currently recovering from the horrific ambush, reportedly in critical care.

Wrestling fans were stunned recently by a clip from a KnokX Pro Wrestling event this past Saturday that has been making the rounds on social media. The video depicts wrestler Syko Stu being dumped on the back of his head and then peppered with unprotected punches delivered by Raja Jackson, son of former MMA fighter Rampage Jackson. Stu sustained serious injuries from the attack, and is currently in critical care, albeit stable.

The US Army Veteran-turned-grappler's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to secure Stu's medical costs. A number of wrestlers have donated to the campaign, including inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who contributed $2,500. Furthermore, AEW's Deonna Purrazzo and Ariya Daivari donated for Stu, as did The Virtuosa's husband, Steve Maclin, and former WWE and All Elite performer Cezar Bononi.

Reports have claimed that while some of the physicality between Stu and Raja Jackson had been scripted, the repeated punches to the face were not. KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy has condemned the incident in their official statement, and it appears that Jackson is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for his actions.

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in wishing Syko Stu a steady and complete recovery.

Why Stevie Richards thinks Chris Jericho might leave AEW

Recently, Chris Jericho has been at the center of rumors pertaining to a potential WWE return. Subsequent reports have indicated that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in bringing Y2J back to his old workplace. Addressing the topic on The Stevie Richards Show, former WWE superstar Stevie Richards speculated on why The Learning Tree might leave AEW after his deal with the company expires. The veteran explained that money may not be enough to get Jericho to stay, stating:

"I think at this point, for [Chris] Jericho, he's made millions upon millions. Unless that offer is like another ten years and you're paid and you get to be in the office or you've an opportunity for more mainstream stuff... But Jericho, Edge, Christian, a lot of Canadian wrestlers, and Bret [Hart], they take pride and substance over the money," Richards said.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho's time in AEW will soon come to an end.

