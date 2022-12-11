For over a thousand days, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has ruled WWE as the top champion. The Tribal Chief has defeated almost every single challenger that has came his way. The wrestling world believes that former two-time WWE Champion CM Punk could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed Champion.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World's future in the wrestling business is still a bit foggy. Neither he nor the current promotion he is signed with, AEW, have been public about his status. While he is still suspended from the company following the brawl-out incident, fans speculate that he will make his WWE return soon.

Next week, Friday Night SmackDown will be taking place in the hometown of CM Punk, Chicago, Illinois. With the Tribal Chief also set to make his return on the same night, fans believe The Straight Edge Society savior might make his return and confront the Undisputed Champion.

Scenes from next week's Roman Reigns Return on WWE Smackdown

People believe that it would make for a cool moment if Punk does return and confronts Roman Reigns.



He never wanted Roman in the Shield, he wanted Kassius. 🤣 But i think he is the one to dethrone Roman. The story is there.

Some felt that CM Punk isn't in the best shape to wrestle and thus would be a light work for Roman Reigns.

As a punk fan....punk was in AEW for a year and never got in real ring shape. Fued like this should never happen unless Punk can get himself in like some Daniel Bryan like shape and if he cant...well....it was a good run.

naah, one Superman punch fro Tribal chief will put the Punk into sleep

And may Roman and the Bloodline go into the correct business and give him the Daniel Puder treatment and send his whiny, overrated a$$ back to Chicago and obscurity.

After the former AEW World Champion's actions during the AEW All Out media scrum, fans were no longer fond of Punk and wished he did not return.

I'm curious to know what everyone's fascination with CM punk is. I don't get it

"I’d rather not have Triple’s product ruined by that egotistical piece of dog s*** known as CM Punk," a fan tweeted.

Roman Reigns has not been able to defeat one WWE Superstar when it comes to title matches

During his two-year-long reign as WWE's top champion, The Tribal Chief has defeated several superstars including Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, Edge, Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), John Cena, and many more.

One superstar that he has not been able to defeat is his former tag team partner Seth Rollins. The two have wrestled on multiple occasions but whenever gold is on the line someway or the other, Rollins picks up the win.

Reigns and Rollins faced each other at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While Roman walked out as the champion the winner of the match was Seth Rollins via disqualification.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins - Royal Rumble

It is also to be noted that Seth Rollins' earned his first WWE World Championship by pinning The Tribal Chief.

Who do you think should be the one to take the belts from Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

