"He could be Punk's final feud before he retires" - Fans erupt after Liv Morgan teases top AEW star's arrival in WWE

Fans are urging WWE to sign an AEW star after Liv Morgan teased his arrival. The star being discussed is MJF.

Liv Morgan is a RAW Superstar who has been going after the Women's World Championship after she injured Rhea Ripley. Maxwell and Liv are long-time friends.

The former AEW World Champion has been absent from the company for more than four months now. The Salt of the Earth last wrestled against Samoa Joe at Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost his title. Also, MJF has repeatedly stated that he will start a bidding war in 2024 once his AEW contract expires.

Speaking with Gorilla Position, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that the Devil would be interested in joining WWE.

"I don't know; it's not something we talk about. I mean, I guess we're just going to have to see. I don't know the status of his [MJF] dealings. I mean, I'm sure he'd be interested, who wouldn't?" said Morgan.

Fans then urged WWE to bring MJF into WWE. Some also suggested he could reignite feuds with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Fans react to the possibility of MJF joining WWE

Liv Morgan reveals she had a crush on John Cena

Like MJF, Morgan has been a lifelong wrestling fan. She has never shied away from noting her admiration for some of the top names of sports entertainment.

Speaking with Complex, the former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that the Cenation Leader influenced her career.

"I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career." she said.

It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan will capture the Women's World Championship now that Rhea has vacated the title due to injury.

