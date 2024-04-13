Liv Morgan once admitted she had a huge crush on 13-time WWE Champion

Liv Morgan made quite the impact on the last episode of Monday Night RAW. Following her attack on Rhea Ripley on the night after WrestleMania 40, it seems like "The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" has recommenced. This new version of Morgan seems more ruthless and focused than ever. She has only one goal in mind, to take away everything that Mami holds dear.

However, before becoming this superstar whose sole purpose was to take down her enemy, Liv Morgan was a babyface that the WWE Universe supported through thick and thin. Now, while that still might be the case, she has undergone a lot of change. In other words, she seems to have completely given up on being like one of her biggest influences and former crush, John Cena.

That's right, at one point in her life, Liv Morgan had a huge crush on the Leader of the Cenation. About two years ago, Morgan did an interview with Complex on an episode of Sneaker Shopping. There, she admitted that she had a crush on Cena, while also admitting that she emulated him in every way imaginable, including pumping up her sneakers every now and then.

"I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career."

Safe to say "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" are the last things on Morgan's mind now, as she looks to put an end to Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan once celebrated "Cena Month" by cosplaying as John Cena

She may not be in "John Cena" mode right now, but Liv Morgan will always be a fan of The 16x Champion. She has gone on record multiple times talking about what a big influence the WWE Superstar turned Hollywood megastar has had on her. In fact, she even celebrated "Cena Month" in 2022 along with some other WWE Superstars in a unique way.

Alongside Carmella, Austin Theory, and R-Truth, Morgan cosplayed as The Hustle, Loyalty & Respect soldier. Now, she may not be a "childhood" Cena fan like R-Truth, but Morgan definitely looked the part as she was decked out in some iconic Cena gear.

At the end of the day, John Cena is a living legend of the pro wrestling business. He has inspired several stars, Morgan included, to give it their all in the squared circle. Even now, his influence can be seen in all the young members of the WWE Universe who come out to shows with the hope of catching a glimpse of the man you can't see.

