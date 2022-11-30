"He should really go back to WWE" - Wrestling fans call out former Intercontinental Champion to leave AEW and sign with Triple H due to poor booking

Several former superstars have eventually returned to WWE since Triple H took over the helm of the creative department.
Some fans on Twitter are now picturing Bryan Danielson's (fka Daniel Bryan) return after his questionable booking in AEW. The 41-year-old appears to have become an afterthought, as he hasn't been booked to win high-profile matchups. Despite being involved in some grueling encounters, Danielson has lost every title match he's had so far.
The American Dragon recently stirred the wrestling world when he asserted that he didn't like Vince McMahon propelling him as an "underdog." His remarks didn't sit well with the Twitterverse, who lashed out at his AEW booking. Some even asserted that he should go back to his old stomping grounds to finish his pro wrestling career.
What else did Bryan Danielson have to say about his "underdog" persona in WWE?
Having realized he doesn't like portraying an underdog gimmick, Bryan Danielson added that it's 'super easy' to play that role when you're up against someone of Brock Lesnar's stature:
"Against Brock Lesnar, it's super easy to be an underdog," Danielson added. "When you're wrestling guys that aren't that much bigger than you or anything like that — or people who, they may be bigger than you, but from what they've done in their career-wise, the fans would expect me to win as opposed to me being the underdog."
Lesnar and Danielson locked horns in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series 2018, which saw The Beast Incarnate emerge victorious despite a valiant effort from his opponent.
Nevertheless, The American Dragon recently revealed that he would become a part-timer after his AEW contract expires. Only time will tell whether he decides to return to WWE for one last run before he rides off into the sunset.
For now, he's gearing up to face Dax Harwood in a first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight.
