"He's babbling like a f*cking idiot" - Wrestling legend recalls warning Tony Khan after signing former WWE Champion to AEW

Eric Bischoff recently recalled the time that he warned Tony Khan about signing CM Punk to AEW earlier this year, as he tackled the subject of 'Brawl Out'.

Punk had been away from pro wrestling for seven years prior to his fairytale return last year. Having walked away from WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014, he was served his release papers on his wedding day and seemingly gave up on wrestling altogether.

The Second City Saint won the AEW Title twice this year, first at Double or Nothing before recapturing the title from Jon Moxley at All Out. But he has never successfully defended the title, both because of injury and his backstage altercation with The Elite.

Eric Bischoff recalled the time he warned Tony Khan earlier this year while speaking with Fightful. He made it clear that under his leadership, the incident would never have been allowed to happen.

"How would I handle it? I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I wouldn’t have put myself in that position to begin with. If you remember, you may not have paid any attention, but I made a comment one day months before all that went down, I said, ‘CM Punk’s gonna be the biggest financial flop in the wrestling business.’ It stirred up all kinds of stuff. Tony Khan’s hair caught on fire. He’s babbling like a f*cking idiot. He was so upset about it. Three months later, here we are. So I wouldn’t have put myself in that position," - Eric Bischoff said. (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk has been suspended ever since All Out. The world title was announced as vacated prior to the Dynamite following the Chicago event, and he has yet to make his return.

Eric Bischoff has also warned WWE not to sign CM Punk if he leaves AEW

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! https://t.co/xJzPgfTliU

Bischoff has been consistent in his criticism of CM Punk, maintaining his stance on the Cult of Personality no matter the good and bad. That much he showed recently when he tackled whether or not Punk could be a good signing for WWE, in the instance he does leave AEW.

'Eazy E' staked a resounding no, declaring that he "wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole".

"I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole. I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute."

There have been murmurs among the fanbase that CM Punk could be tempted by the opportunity to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. That, of course, hinges on his AEW departure and Austin's desire to wrestle in actuality.

