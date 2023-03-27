"He’s back, baby!!!!", "TONY KHAN IS SPOILING US" - Twitter erupts as AEW announces major star's return after 9 months

The wrestling world recently reacted to Tony Khan announcing another major return for this week's AEW Dynamite.

That talent is none other than United Empire member Jeff Cobb. The 40-year-old star last competed in All Elite Wrestling at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022. He and his partner, Great-O-Khan, competed in a three-way "winner take-all" for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships against FTR and Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerged victorious and walked away with all the gold that night. After nine months, Cobb's return to the Jacksonville-based promotionwill see him challenge for another title, Kenny Omega's IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, on this week's Dynamite.

The amazing Kenny Omega defends the IWGP US Title vs Jeff Cobb, who aims to bring the belt back to United Empire, this Wednesday on TBS!

The Twitterati erupted following the announcement of Jeff Cobb's massive return, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

AEW star Kenny Omega recently explained why he didn't sign with WWE

While speaking during his interview with CBC Radio, The Cleaner said that he never joined the global juggernaut because he wanted to "perform in a different way" inside the squared circle.

Kenny Omega added that he wanted to make his "stories more relatable" to the audience:

"I had found myself wanting to perform in a different way, in a different way than people were used to seeing it. And that's when I sort of had my eyes opened to the other territories in the world. I guess I just wanted to be my own master and commander, and what I wanted to do was I wanted to make my stories more relatable. I wanted to tell human stories," Omega said.

With Omega already having a fan-favorite match against El Hijo del Vikingo Dynamite a week ago, it will be interesting to see what unfolds during his bout against Jeff Cobb on this week's Wednesday night show.

Do you think Kenny Omega will be able to retain his IWGP US Heavyweight Title on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

