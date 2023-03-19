AEW star Kenny Omega explains why he never joined WWE

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently shed light on why he never returned to WWE, despite being part of the promotion's developmental system in his younger years.

The Best Bout Machine has risen to the top of the wrestling business by making a name for himself on the independent scene and promotions like NJPW and ROH. However, the Canadian star previously had a stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory.

Fans have often wondered why Omega never took his talents back to the world's largest wrestling promotion. In a recent interview with CBC Radio, The Cleaner explained the following:

"I had found myself wanting to perform in a different way, in a different way than people were used to seeing it. And that's when I sort of had my eyes opened to the other territories in the world." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Evidently, this decision turned out pretty well for The Cleaner. Omega has won championships all around the world and is regarded as one of the best performers in the industry today. He also helped found WWE's direct competition in AEW.

"I guess I just wanted to be my own master and commander, and what I wanted to do was I wanted to make my stories more relatable. I wanted to tell human stories," Omega said. [H/T: Wrestle Inc.]

Rasslin @RassslinFan Kenny Omega was at his best in Deep South. Kenny Omega was at his best in Deep South. https://t.co/mJ45mmiE3F

Kenny Omega has not shut the door on leaving AEW

While Kenny Omega has enjoyed the independence of not being under the WWE banner, he has not entirely ruled out a move to the company in the future.

The AEW founding father's contract is set to expire soon, and there has been much speculation as to what his next move will be. After Cody Rhodes' move to WWE and with Triple H now at the helm, it seems more likely than ever that Omega could jump ship as well.

"I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me. I haven't had that sort of epiphany yet," he told CBC Radio.

Although Omega is still unsure about his future, both Tony Khan and Triple H will undoubtedly fight tooth and nail to bring in the megastar. Only time will tell where The Belt Collector will end up.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”



- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him

(via CBC) “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him(via CBC) https://t.co/ezAyS0NbCU

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit CBC Radio with a H/T to Wrestling Inc and Sportskeeda.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes