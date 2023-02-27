Fact or Fiction: Did Kenny Omega ever have a brief stint in WWE?

Kenny Omega is a notable name in the pro wrestling industry and has been associated with Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, to name a few. In 2019, he joined forces with Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Tony Khan to kickstart All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Omega reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion upon its inception. Thus, making this the last year of his association with AEW. This led to rumors and speculation of The Elite member potentially jumping ship to WWE. However, it seems there is a loophole that permits him to continue till November, owing to his time away due to an injury last year.

During the initial years of his career, Kenny Omega had a brief stint with WWE's then-developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling (DSW). In September 2005, they invited him for a week-long training session, and a month later, he was offered a developmental contract. In August 2006, Omega requested his release citing his unhappiness with the promoters but held high praise for trainer Dave Taylor.

“The experience just kind of reinforced more what I thought already was that I really need to make something of myself outside of here before coming here because, I mean, I was a nobody and I understood that I was a nobody and the guys are going to treat me like a nobody and they wouldn’t trust me with anything, any of my different ideas." [H/T 411 Mania]

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi Kenny Omega vs Heath Slater



Deep South Wrestling (7/16/2006) Kenny Omega vs Heath Slater Deep South Wrestling (7/16/2006) https://t.co/MqEFEIazgg

Over his expansive wrestling career, the 39-year-old has crossed paths with prominent names in the industry, including Christian Cage, Jay White, Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi, Sami Zayn (fka El Generico) and many more.

Kenny Omega is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion

In November 2020, Kenny Omega participated in a tournament to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. At Full Gear PPV that year, he defeated Hangman Page in the final round to proceed and challenge then-AEW Champion Jon Moxley for his title. The two collided at Winter is Coming in an intense bout where the Canadian won his first title reign with some assistance from Don Callis.

The Cleaner held the title for 340+ days, making it the highest for any AEW talent to do so till date. In 2021, Hangman Page managed to win back the title he lost a year ago. However,t Kenny Omega had to undergo subsequent surgery for the knee and hernia injuries suffered during the match.

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights



A YEAR AGO, in the main event of Full Gear, Hangman defeated Omega to become the new AEW World Champion.



This is how 2 years of history closed. In an epic and great match (which is Kenny's last singles match so far)



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page | Full GearA YEAR AGO, in the main event of Full Gear, Hangman defeated Omega to become the new AEW World Champion.This is how 2 years of history closed. In an epic and great match (which is Kenny's last singles match so far) Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page | Full GearA YEAR AGO, in the main event of Full Gear, Hangman defeated Omega to become the new AEW World Champion. This is how 2 years of history closed. In an epic and great match (which is Kenny's last singles match so far)#AEW @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/7PvN8weBd9

He made his highly anticipated return in August last year, reuniting with The Young Bucks to compete in the inaugural AEW World Trios Tournament. The Elite were crowned the Trios Champions but had to give up their titles owing to the suspension following the All Out backstage incident with CM Punk.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes