Kenny Omega comments on his future ahead of speculated ultimatum between AEW and WWE

Kenny Omega's AEW contract is coming up soon and as such, there's been a myriad of rumors on whether he'll stay with the promotion or sign with WWE. Omega recently sat down in an interview and revealed that he isn't sure just yet.

Cody Rhodes was the first major AEW star to jump to WWE, and many have wondered who could follow him into the competition. If Kenny Omega does happen to be the next name, he'll be the second EVP to make the transition.

During his interview with CBC, Omega declared that he's hoping to follow his heart when it comes to his final decision.

"I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me. I haven't had that sort of epiphany yet." (H/T: CBC).

Despite not having made a final decision yet, stars like Paul Wight (The Big Show) have already begun to levy challenges towards the star, meaning Kenny Omega could still have many more opportunities left in AEW.

Tony Khan has publicly stated that he'd love to have Kenny Omega remain with the promotion

Fans might be hoping to see The Cleaner make a jump to WWE, but the AEW president himself seems to be holding on to the hope that he'll remain around for a bit longer.

During the recent AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan expressed his desire to have Kenny Omega remain in the promotion for a very long time.

"He's one of the best stars in the world. I hope he’s here for a very long time," Tony Khan said. (H/T: Comicbook.com).

While Omega could be teasing fans to have more people talking about him, there is a slim chance that he might take WWE up if they give him a better offer. Until his contract expires, fans will simply have to wait and see.

