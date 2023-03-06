Tony Khan finally breaks silence on Kenny Omega's AEW future amid WWE rumors

Kenny Omega has reportedly found himself on WWE's radar and by some accounts. The promotion is gunning to sign him. In light of these advances, Tony Khan has now broken his silence on Triple H's alleged interest and simply appealed to Omega.

Kenny Omega, alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, launched AEW with Tony Khan, and the men were all collectively made Executive Vice Presidents. However, since then Cody has returned to WWE and many fans are now wondering if Omega will be the next to go.

During one of his segments on the AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum, Khan briefly touched on the matter and seemed to appeal to The Cleaner by stating that he hopes to see him stay in AEW.

"He's one of the best stars in the world. I hope he’s here for a very long time," Tony Khan said. (H/T: Comicbook.com).

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Kenny Omega battles Cru Jones in WWE developmental territory Deep South! (2006) Kenny Omega battles Cru Jones in WWE developmental territory Deep South! (2006) 🌟 https://t.co/4YjyRSSDrt

Omega was recently spotted wearing some signature Sami Zayn merch, and fans naturally went wild, resulting in more fuel being thrown onto the fires of his WWE debut rumors.

Kenny Omega claims that there was a weird aura backstage in AEW once he returned

Kenny Omega spent most of 2022 away from the squared circle and AEW as a whole, as he nursed numerous simultaneous injuries. Unfortunately, he would soon take another sabbatical after the Brawl Out Incident, which brought the backstage conflict to light.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV In your opinion, should Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been suspended? In your opinion, should Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been suspended? https://t.co/6VuNrxXJPO

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Kenny Omega recalled the strange atmosphere he felt when he returned to AEW.

"Eight months had passed, and it was time to come back and it was kind of like the GIF of the dude walking in with the pizza boxes and the whole room was on fire. I didn't get it. What's with this strange aura? Why does something feel so ominous right now? I didn't know and I couldn't figure it out." (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if The Cleaner will continue his career in AEW or look for different opportunities over in WWE. Fans will want to stay tuned, but at this point, there's no definite answer.

