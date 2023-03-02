Which WWE star's official merch was Kenny Omega recently spotted wearing? Chances of him jumping ship

AEW star Kenny Omega is heavily speculated to be joining WWE after reports of Triple H being interested in the megastar began to circulate. The latest events have fueled doubts about a jump to the Stamford-based promotion as he was spotted wearing a WWE Superstar's attire.

Kenny Omega is a renowned figure in the world of pro wrestling. It would be a big blow to Tony Khan's roster if the multi-time IGWP champion prefers greener pastures. His contract is ending soon, and once that happens, AEW and WWE could be in the bidding battleground for Omega and even Jay White.

In a recent appearance on The Sessions, Kenny Omega was spotted wearing the official merchandise of a beloved WWE Superstar. The "My! Dawg" t-shirt was unlikely to be overlooked by any modern-day fans as it belongs to Sami Zayn. The attire generated fresh rumors about his stance on WWE.

pau @316REIGNS kenny wearing sami’s my dawg merch omg kenny wearing sami’s my dawg merch omg 😭 https://t.co/Xf10c6g8YO

Kenny Omega is a huge fan of Sami Zayn's work. Earlier, Zayn was a luchador known as El Generico, who competed in independent promotions in Japan and America. He was joined by his friend Kenny on his travels. Interestingly, both superstars paired up to defeat The Young Bucks in 2012.

Having recently turned anti-Bloodline, it would be huge if Sami Zayn is joined by Kenny Omega if the latter decides to join World Wrestling Entertainment soon. WrestleMania is on the horizon, and we have already seen multiple changes in the otherwise fixed plans. The Best-Bout Machine could be slotted in too.

Kenny Omega considers WWE superstar Sami Zayn as his brother

While speaking to AEW personality Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Omega disclosed more about his relationship with Sami Zayn. He cherishes the time he spent with Zayn in Japan. The brotherly bond between the two stars is rarely talked about enough.

"I love him (Sami Zayn) like a brother […] My greatest dormitory experience and possibly one of my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan and it was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old 80s, 90s action movies. Those are moments I’ll never forget."

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Speaking on Rosenberg Radio, Sami Zayn has revealed that he misses working and seeing AEW's Kenny Omega. He said, "I haven’t seen him in 10 years. That’s insane. The last time I saw him was in December of 2012. I miss him and I miss working him."Read more down below. Speaking on Rosenberg Radio, Sami Zayn has revealed that he misses working and seeing AEW's Kenny Omega. He said, "I haven’t seen him in 10 years. That’s insane. The last time I saw him was in December of 2012. I miss him and I miss working him."Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/CIs6AsnCo1

Omega is currently involved in a storyline involving Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). He is one-half of the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Nick and Matt Jackson.

