3 huge changes WWE has made to the original WrestleMania 39 plans 

WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner. The company has already made three high-profile bouts official for the event. Fans can expect the creative team to fill the WrestleMania match card in the coming weeks.

On another note, while WWE's original plans had Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against The Rock at The Show of Shows, the company had to change it after The Brahma Bull pulled out of the match. However, this isn't the only change that the company has made to their original plans.

The following piece will look at three such huge changes WWE has made to the original WrestleMania 39 plans.

#3. WWE changes Logan Paul's match at WrestleMania 39

Following an impressive outing against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul was reportedly gunning for a match against John Cena at The Show of Shows. As per Dave Meltzer, the company at one point considered booking a match between the duo.

However, the creative team has seemingly dropped that idea as Logan Paul looks likely to lock horns with Seth Rollins, while John Cena could face Austin Theory for the United States Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. A three-on-three tag match featuring Becky Lynch is rumored to be a two-on-two now

While Becky Lynch was rumored to have joined forces with Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber, that didn't happen.

Fans have been speculating that the rumored match could instead happen at WrestleMania 39. However, a recent report has revealed that WWE is planning to have Trish return as a heel to join forces with Bayley.

The former Women's Champion could cost Becky and Lita their match against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai next week. This would then set up a Lynch & Lita vs. Bayley & Stratus for WrestleMania 39.

#1. The company has nixed Bray Wyatt's original WrestleMania match

While reports suggested that WWE is planning to pit Bray Wyatt against Uncle Howdy in a match at The Showcase of Immortals, recent developments tell a different story.

As per recent reports, Bray Wyatt is set to take on Bobby Lashley in a singles contest at WrestleMania 39. WWE's change of plans became evident last week on SmackDown when the New Face of Fear challenged the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

Fans can expect the creative team to kick off this high-profile feud on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Which match are you most excited to see at WrestleMania Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

