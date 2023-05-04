"He's not beating Roman Reigns" - WWE legend on the possibility of 9-time World Champion returning after nine years 

WWE's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has dominated his way through most of the roster. CM Punk recently visited RAW backstage, and some fans even speculated a clash between the two. Kevin Nash recently assessed the situation and promptly dismissed the notion.

Since his WWE visit, Punk has notably also made a backstage appearance at IMPACT Wrestling. Despite fan theories, reports have alleged that this was simply due to both shows being in Chicago, which gave the Chi-Town native a chance to pop in on both occasions.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash expressed how little interest he has in the news of CM Punk's visit, but quickly hinted that he believes the veteran isn't as big as Roman Reigns.

"I don’t give a f**k if he works for WWE. I don’t give a f**k if he works for AEW. I don’t give a f**k. I hope he’s happy, yeah, I hope he’s happy because it doesn’t change my life at all. None [no curiosity]. I guarantee you this, he’s not beating Roman Reigns. Ain’t gonna happen." (09:21 onward).

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns will break CM Punk's 434 day title run for the 2nd time on June 11th, this time with the WWE World title. Roman Reigns will break CM Punk's 434 day title run for the 2nd time on June 11th, this time with the WWE World title. https://t.co/azdcT8yGbI

According to a recent report from PWI's Wade Keller, Tony Khan could likely not have been aware of CM Punk's visit to WWE RAW. The report went on to allege that he might even have been upset or confused.

The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his doubts about AEW building their new show around CM Punk

For weeks, reports have alleged that AEW will not only undergo a brand split with the rumored Saturday show but that the show in question will also be built around CM Punk. While neither has been confirmed by the promotion, WCW veteran Konnan recently claimed that those he spoke to inside the promotion have confirmed the brand split.

Teffo @Teffo_01 45 days left until the return of CM Punk to AEW! 45 days left until the return of CM Punk to AEW! https://t.co/yC1eLOJJnr

Continuing on the same episode, the WWE veteran commented on how often Punk has been injured since signing with AEW.

"He's always complaining about how beat up he is," Nash said. "I don't know...Do you take time from him to give it to him? What's his pitch count, 11? I'm just saying, if he's going to give you a month before he [gets hurt], then it's not even worth someone putting the graphics together." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

It's yet to be determined if the Saturday show will pan out or not, but as the weeks have progressed, it seems that the rumors could be true, especially after the cancelation of both AEW DARK and DARK: Elevation.

