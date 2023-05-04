Tony Khan's reaction to top AEW star's WWE RAW appearance reportedly disclosed

Though he has not openly or publicly commented on the matter, Tony Khan's reaction to CM Punk's recent WWE RAW visit has reportedly been disclosed.

Punk recently visited a RAW show in Chicago, appearing backstage and supposedly meeting with Triple H and The Miz. Given that he remains signed to AEW, the visit came as a massive shock to fans and caused quite a stir among fans.

AEW President Tony Khan was among those to be surprised by the visit, according to PWTorch's Wade Keller, as he was interviewed by Nick Hausman.

"I heard that he [CM Punk] reached out to somebody and asked, ‘What the heck is going on?'" Keller began. "But that doesn’t … I don’t want to say Tony would play these types of games but, it’s possible, it was very important for Tony to not have been okay with it, for the reason doing it," Wade Keller said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Punk is likely to return to AEW soon, with a new Saturday show due to be added to the schedule. He was also said to have visited IMPACT Wrestling as of late.

Wade Keller further speculated as to why Tony Khan needed to take issue with CM Punk's WWE visit

Wade Keller delved further into his explanation. He stated that the AEW President needed to take issue with the WWE visit to make it clear that he was not a part of any supposed PR stunt or 'contract tampering.'

"Okay. If let me explain it. If Punk said, 'Hey, Tony, I want to go visit WWE’s locker room,' and Tony’s like, 'I can’t know about this, do what you want. But we didn’t have this conversation and I didn’t know ahead of time. But go ahead, it’ll be good for PR.' If, and I have zero reason to believe that’s the case but I’m just trying to account for all reasonable options. It’s possible Tony said, 'Do it but I want no part of it. That’d be contract tampering,' Keller explained. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Keller further explained that he viewed the theory as possible before concluding his belief that that was not the case. He said he shared the sentiments of those he spoke to who were also of the belief Khan was not aware ahead of the visit.

"So, as soon as Punk did it, it’s possible Tony started going to people, ‘What the hell? What is going on here?’ In order to cover himself, legally. So I’m just saying that’s possible. But my inclination, my belief, the belief of people I talked to, is Tony did not know ahead of time." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Until Punk returns, there will remain much speculation over his future. June 17 has been floated around in recent reports as a tentative return date.

