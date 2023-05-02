Backstage details on AEW star CM Punk's surprising IMPACT Wrestling visit - Reports

Some new information has popped up regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk's recent visit to IMPACT Wrestling. He was reportedly 'pleasant' to hang out with superstars.

This past week, the self-proclaimed Best in the World was spotted backstage at multiple wrestling promotions such as WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Punk was hanging out with multiple stars.

Former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace shared a picture with the controversial star as well.

"Never know who’s gonna show up @IMPACTWRESTLING💪🏼 @CMPunk," Jordynne Grace tweeted.

It is to be noted that the Second City Saint was suspended from AEW due to a backstage altercation with the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Following the suspension, there were several reports that the All Elite Wrestling locker room did not want CM Punk back. WWE veteran Chris Jericho called Punk a cancer to the business. It seems like the Straight Edge Savior's recent IMPACT Wrestling appearance was contrary to the above-mentioned claims.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Punk spent some time with multiple IMPACT Wrestling stars backstage. He also played Uno with them, and the stars felt that he was very happy to be there and was pleasant to be around.

Eric Bischoff claims CM Punk was desperate following his appearances on RAW and IMPACT Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has never been shy of speaking his mind. During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he had zero respect for Punk and believed that he was very desperate for attention.

"What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him [CM Punk]. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. When controversy works in your favor, it's great, but controversy can also have blowback. But to me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch," Eric Bischoff said. [ [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The veteran also made his return to Monday Night RAW earlier tonight to announce the fourth-round picks of the WWE Draft.

