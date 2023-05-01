WWE veteran calls CM Punk a "desperate little b*tch" after his backstage RAW visit

CM Punk's recent backstage WWE RAW visit has had the internet up in arms ever since it was first leaked, and Eric Bischoff hasn't missed out on all the talk. The WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Punk's actions and declared that he doesn't have any respect for him.

Bischoff and Punk's heat was notably put under the microscope when the two got into a lengthy social media spat after The Second City Saint signed with AEW. The two men seemingly have an ideological disagreement, as the tension between them has never really subsided.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff ruthlessly slammed CM Punk.

“What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. When controversy works in your favor, it's great, but controversy can also have blowback. But to me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel “Why would they even want CM Punk back?”



Dollars and Cents. That’s why. It’s a business, not a friends hangout group. If everyone can get along and be friends in the business, even better, but that’s not the be all end all. It’s about money.



“Why would they even want CM Punk back?”Dollars and Cents. That’s why. It’s a business, not a friends hangout group. If everyone can get along and be friends in the business, even better, but that’s not the be all end all. It’s about money. https://t.co/dbaBrtBp6h

While some on the All Elite Wrestling roster reportedly don't want CM Punk to return to the locker room, former AEW star Joey Janela invited the veteran to GCW's locker room on the condition that he finally watches the Rocky movie series.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Eric Bischoff believes Tony Khan is making a mistake by bringing CM Punk back

While fans are hotly anticipating CM Punk's rumored return, reports have now alleged that the former AEW World Champion might not be the only one to return during the rumored Saturday show. According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, another prominent star is either debuting or returning with Punk.

Teffo @Teffo_01 CM Punk vs MJF AEW Revolution 2022 🍿

CM Punk vs MJF AEW Revolution 2022 🍿 https://t.co/VZhUoFDORO

Continuing on the same episode, Bischoff recalled CM Punk's words during the heated AEW All Out 2022 media scrum and how it made Tony Khan look.

"He made Tony look like the smallest piece of trash I can imagine, and you're gonna bring that guy back because somebody's going to pay you a lot of money to do it? Good for you, man. I wouldn't do it. It's not worth it.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

It remains to be seen whether the rumors of his impending return are true, but across the past few weeks, it seems like The Second City Saint will make his return to AEW shortly.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes