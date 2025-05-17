"He's calling for y'all!" "AEW finally getting a top act?" - Fans react hilariously to major star's statement after recent debut

A top AEW star recently sent a message to certain other major names on the roster following their recent match. Fans have reacted to their message and hilariously linked this to a former WWE tag team.
Josh Alexander has been with the company for a little over a month now, and he has been booked as a formidable force as of late. He has stood head-to-head with some of the biggest names on the roster and is now affiliated with the Don Callis Family, a group that now stands as one with arguably the most firepower on the roster.
The Walking Weapon took to X/Twitter to send out a message to all his recent opponents, including Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page, whom he faced a few days ago on Dynamite. He hinted at keeping receipts and getting back at them eventually.
"Keeping receipts. Retribution will come," he wrote.
Fans have reacted to Josh Alexander's post and hilariously believed he was referencing the former WWE faction, Retribution. The fans even went as far as tagging some of their former members, including Donovan Dijak, Mustafa Ali, and Mason Madden.
Some of them joked about how Alexander was hinting at forming a stable with them. Funnily, even Dijak would react to the comments and wanted nothing to do with his former faction, saying:
"Please no."
Josh Alexander has found great success outside AEW as well
Apart from showcasing his wrestling prowess in an AEW ring, the 37-year-old has seen great success in his brief appearances for other major promotions, including Maple Leaf Pro-Wrestling in Canada.
A few days ago, at their Northern Rising event, he won the 20-man Gauntlet match to become the inaugural MLP Canadian Champion. He outlasted several major names and had Matt Cardona as his final hurdle before taking the win.
Josh Alexander is not the only champion within the Don Callis Family, as Konosuke Takeshita has NJPW's NEVER Openweight Title. They could now add to this by pursuing another major title in AEW.