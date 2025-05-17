"He's calling for y'all!" "AEW finally getting a top act?" - Fans react hilariously to major star's statement after recent debut

A top AEW star recently sent a message to certain other major names on the roster following their recent match. Fans have reacted to their message and hilariously linked this to a former WWE tag team.

Ad

Josh Alexander has been with the company for a little over a month now, and he has been booked as a formidable force as of late. He has stood head-to-head with some of the biggest names on the roster and is now affiliated with the Don Callis Family, a group that now stands as one with arguably the most firepower on the roster.

The Walking Weapon took to X/Twitter to send out a message to all his recent opponents, including Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page, whom he faced a few days ago on Dynamite. He hinted at keeping receipts and getting back at them eventually.

Ad

Trending

"Keeping receipts. Retribution will come," he wrote.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have reacted to Josh Alexander's post and hilariously believed he was referencing the former WWE faction, Retribution. The fans even went as far as tagging some of their former members, including Donovan Dijak, Mustafa Ali, and Mason Madden.

Some of them joked about how Alexander was hinting at forming a stable with them. Funnily, even Dijak would react to the comments and wanted nothing to do with his former faction, saying:

Ad

"Please no."

Fans hilariously reference Retribution in the comments

Josh Alexander has found great success outside AEW as well

Apart from showcasing his wrestling prowess in an AEW ring, the 37-year-old has seen great success in his brief appearances for other major promotions, including Maple Leaf Pro-Wrestling in Canada.

Ad

A few days ago, at their Northern Rising event, he won the 20-man Gauntlet match to become the inaugural MLP Canadian Champion. He outlasted several major names and had Matt Cardona as his final hurdle before taking the win.

Expand Tweet

Josh Alexander is not the only champion within the Don Callis Family, as Konosuke Takeshita has NJPW's NEVER Openweight Title. They could now add to this by pursuing another major title in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More