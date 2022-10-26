MJF has been known to work solo for most of his AEW career. He currently has his eye on the AEW World Championship and does not seem vested in creating a tag team with any talent in the near future. Danhausen recently shared a cryptic tweet leading fans to speculate on his interest in potentially teaming up with The Salt of the Earth.

Friedman cites himself as the self-proclaimed Devil. Upon his return to All Out, he wore a black and white mask with horns and walked out to the tune of Sympathy For The Devil by Rolling Stones. This was due to the AEW star's references in previous promos.

Danhausen has formed unlikely alliances in the past with talents like HOOK and Erick Redbeard. He previously teased wanting to team up with MJF a few times in the past which did not sit well with him. Following his cryptic worded message on Twitter, fans instantly stated their interest in the two pairing up on the Jacksonville-based promotion:

MJF garnered much praise for his promo against William Regal on Dynamite last week

MJF is no stranger to giving awe-inspiring promos. His natural flair and talented verbal skills have made fans sit on the edge of their seats whenever he has a mic in hand.

In May this year, he left the wrestling world stunned with his scathing promo against Tony Khan and the promotion. Following which, he was absent from AEW television until September 5th.

Last week on Dynamite, the AEW World Championship contender confronted William Regal. He referenced the time the former NXT General Manager denied his WWE application.

Many have often cited Friedman as a potential locker room leader. In a recent episode of PWTorch Audio update, Wade Keller highlighted The Salt of the Earth's ambitions and ability to remain goal-oriented to work well in his favor:

"It is refreshing to see at least one person bring back old school heelism, and to me, what I'm seeing today in the industry is one man who's doing that. One man, and that's MJF. I think he's the best thing going right now," said Keller.

Check out the entire video below:

The 26-year old confronted Jon Moxley last week and accepted his challenge for a title match at Full Gear. Friedman was initially set to feud with former nemesis CM Punk upon his return at All Out, but the rivalry went awry owing to the latter's involvement in the infamous backstage brawl.

Would you like to see Danhausen turn heel and team up with MJF? Sound off in the comments.

