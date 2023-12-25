"He’s a class act," former AEW name praises Adam Pearce

A former AEW personality recently praised WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and called him a class act. The veteran in question is Arn Anderson, who was an original member of The Four Horsemen.

Adam Pearce has worked as a trainer and producer in WWE since 2013 and has recently been featured on WWE programming as an authority figure. The 45-year-old served as the on-screen WWE official for both RAW and SmackDown since January 2020, appearing in backstage segments interacting with talent, and making matches.

On Smackdown's season premiere edition in October, Triple H promoted Pearce to the General Manager of Raw, while Nick Aldis joined as the General Manager of SmackDown.

During the recent edition of the Arn Show, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson shared his take on the multi-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

“Adam and I are friends, but we don’t call each other every week like most, most people in this business. But, yeah, we work together. When they [WWE] first hired Adam and he came aboard and he went with me on the road, and, I tried to help him all I could. You know, that’s great because he deserves it. He’s a class act,” Arn Anderson said [H/t:WrestlingHeadlines]

Arn Anderson worked in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from 2019 till 2023 and was Cody Rhodes' personal advisor and head coach.

Adam Pearce sends a heartwarming message to former AEW name

The RAW General Manager recently shared a heartfelt message for Arn Anderson. The Scrap Iron thanked Anderson for pointing him in the right direction and offering perspective, experience, and support. Along with the message, the 45-year-old also shared a picture with the WWE legend.

Adam Pearce wrote:

"We all have people that have pointed us in the right direction, offering perspective and experience, guidance and a shoulder to lean on. I’ve had so many give of themselves when they really didn’t need to. Here’s one of them. Love ya, Double. Who are your mentors and why?"

Here is the Twitter post:

