Adam Pearce sends a heartwarming message to AEW star

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has recently sent a heartwarming message to a star in AEW. The name in question is WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Pearce managed to convince CM Punk to sign with the red brand. The Best In The World had previously had conversations with SmackDown's Nick Aldis and NXT's Shawn Michaels, respectively. It was an important signing for Pearce as the other big returning superstar, Randy Orton, had signed with SmackDown on the December 1 edition of the show.

Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Arn Anderson. The 45-year-old GM posted a photograph with the legendary wrestler. Pearce expressed his love for the veteran and thanked him for helping him through his journey. Anderson has been a mentor for the former 'Scrap Iron':

"We all have people that have pointed us in the right direction, offering perspective and experience, guidance and a shoulder to lean on. I’ve had so many give of themselves when they really didn’t need to. Here’s one of them. Love ya, Double. Who are your mentors and why?" - Pearce wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

It must be noted that Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson, was released from his contract with AEW in October amid an absence from television. The former Tag Team Champion had talked about his son's expiring contract in August.

Adam Pearce issues public apology to Michael Cole following RAW

On the most recent edition of the RAW, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae took on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a tag team match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven sat at the commentary table during the bout.

Right through the fight, Chelsea Green and Michael Cole were taking subtle digs at each other. It has been the case for the last few weeks as Green and Niven have recently been sitting at the commentary table during women's tag team matches. At one point, Cole hilariously asked what Adam Pearce had against him as he had to sit with the Women's Tag Team Champions every week.

In response to the veteran commentator, Adam Pearce took to Twitter to issue an apology. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion wrote that he hopes that the undeserved trauma that Cole had to face heals pretty quickly.

"Please bear with me as I take this opportunity to publicly and sincerely apologize to Michael Cole. The trauma you've suffered is undeserved and I truly hope that it heals posthaste," he wrote.

