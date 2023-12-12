"The trauma you’ve suffered is undeserved" - Adam Pearce apologizes to WWE legend after RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently apologized to a WWE legend after the latest edition of the red brand. The name in question is Michael Cole.

Cole has been an integral part of WWE since 1997. He started providing voice-overs for promotional videos before becoming the host of the LiveWire show. The commentary legend made his first appearance on television on the June 30, 1997, episode of RAW is WAR and has not looked back since then.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell locked horns with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance while the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were present ringside at the commentary table.

Michael Cole and Chelsea Green always jokingly take subtle digs at each other, given how annoying the commentary legend finds Green's on-screen character. It was the same case this time, as just before the bout started, Cole asked what Adam Pearce had against him as he had to sit with the Women's Tag Team Champions once again.

The RAW General Manager recently took to Twitter to send an apology to Cole. He jokingly wrote that he wanted to publicly apologize to the commentary legend and hoped that the trauma he suffered during the show would heal soon.

"Please bear with me as I take this opportunity to publicly and sincerely apologize to Michael Cole. The trauma you've suffered is undeserved and I truly hope that it heals posthaste," Adam Pearce shared.

Adam Pearce signed CM Punk to WWE RAW

Since CM Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, he made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to decide on which show he was going to perform.

On the latest edition of the red brand, The Straight Edge Superstar finally signed a contract with General Manager Adam Pearce and will feature on Monday Night RAW going forward.

Punk also announced that he was going to be a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and teased going after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Punk's future.

