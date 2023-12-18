"Piss on that" - Controversial name blasts AEW stars for not seeking advice from veterans

A controversial name, released by the AEW in September 2023, recently blasted the Jacksonville-based company's stars for not seeking advice from the veterans. The name in question is Ace Steel, who had a brief tenure as a producer in Tony Khan's company.

WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard recently revealed that no one in AEW asked him or Arn Anderson for advice when they worked in the promotion. During a recent interview on Wrestling with Rip Rogers podcast, Ace Steel was asked about Tully's comments.

The 50-year-old expressed surprise at the 69-year-old's remark and remembered an interaction with Blanchard in AEW.

"Amazing. Amazing to me. You know what's funny? Not that he's going to remember, because I was a producer, I went right up to him when I got to know him face to face a little, same with Arn, I know Arn much better, but I just started talking to Tully about Harley [Harley Race] because I spent a lot of time with Harley. Many years. I'm always fascinated to hear about what Harley was like back in the day. I have a version of Harley that I know, but the Harley that walked into the dressing room in the 70s and 80s, I want to know about that Harley. Tully was like, 'I never worked Harley, but I reffed a match of his with Dory [Dory Funk],' " Ace Steel said.

Steel added that he always welcomed an opportunity to learn from the veterans and blasted the AEW's talent for thinking they were too good to ask questions.

"100% what Tully is saying. Nobody goes up to him. I'd go up to Arn and ask him...why wouldn't I talk to Arn Anderson about producing a match? The dude produced for 20+ years after he retired. 'Hey Arn, I got four minutes, what do I do here? I'm thinking this.' You'd be ridiculous not to. That's still my opinion. Higher learning. Why wouldn't you just go and ask a question, because you're too good? Piss on that," Ace Steel added. [H/t Fightful]

Ace Steel commented on former AEW Star CM Punk's return to WWE

Ace Steel is a close friend of CM Punk's and trained The Best In the World in the Steel Dominion wrestling school in Chicago during the initial stages of his career.

CM Punk recently returned to WWE after a decade and received a warm welcome from the wrestling fans at the Stamford-based company. Speaking on the Wrestling with Rip Rogers podcast, Ace Steel said he was proud of the Second City Saint and called him his number one student.

"I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*** he is... The reason people hate him or whatever is he's not about the bulls***, and the guy doesn't take s***, and he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough s***, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself," Ace Steel said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

