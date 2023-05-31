"He's coming," "HERE WE GO" - Twitter erupts with predictions ahead of Tony Khan's announcement on AEW Dynamite this week

Twitter is buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await Tony Khan's announcement on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The official All Elite Wrestling Twitter handle recently revealed that Khan would be unveiling details about the highly anticipated debut of AEW Collision. The inaugural episode is scheduled to take place in Chicago on June 17, adding to the anticipation and speculations.

When the news broke, fans took to Twitter to share their predictions and theories. One of the most prevalent rumors is the potential return of CM Punk. Others have speculated that Tony Khan may use this opportunity to announce a roster split within AEW.

This could shake up the promotion's dynamics and lead to exciting storylines and fresh matchups. While some speculated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could be making his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

As fans eagerly await Tony Khan's announcement, Twitter continues to explode with predictions, theories, and hopes for what the future holds for the new show.

MJF aims at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg amid AEW rumors

AEW World Champion MJF has again made headlines for his controversial comments, this time directing his attention toward WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"I'd beat the living sh*t out of this roided up Jew," Friedman tweeted.

This is not the first time MJF has taken shots at wrestling legends, as he has become known for his ability to provoke both fans and fellow wrestlers alike. His outspoken nature and confrontational attitude have solidified his reputation as one of the most polarizing figures in the business today.

ATYPICAL MAN @BRedmonComedy WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I have a really good relationship with Bill (Goldberg). I like him a lot.



As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat.”



- Tony Khan

(via DoN Media Scrum) “I have a really good relationship with Bill (Goldberg). I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat.”- Tony Khan(via DoN Media Scrum) https://t.co/WAVDlDd1zB Goldberg comes to AEW and wins the World Championship off MJF. twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Goldberg comes to AEW and wins the World Championship off MJF. twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Interestingly, Tony Khan recently confirmed that he had conversations with Goldberg. However, the All Elite President remained tight-lipped about the details of their discussions, leaving fans curious about the nature of their interaction.

While fans speculate about the possibility of Goldberg joining All Elite Wrestling, Khan's response did not confirm or deny any association with the WCW icon. Their conversation seems confidential, leaving the wrestling world eager to uncover the nature of their discussions.

What are your thoughts regarding Tony Khan's announcement? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes