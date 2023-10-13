"He's cracking" - WWE Hall of Famer's take on Tony Khan after a controversial post

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite went head to head on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, when the All Elite Westling's weekly show was broadcast a day earlier than routine. Both the companies went All In with their respective shows.

While AEW gave Dynamite a pay-per-view-like feel by holding a Buy-In (pre-show) and filling the card with high-stakes matches, WWE brought out the big guns like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker to give a rating boost to NXT.

As per reports, the sports entertainment giant won the ratings war on the night by a massive margin and drew in almost 50% more viewers than the competition. All Elite Wrestling's co-founder Tony Khan recently took to social media to fire shots at the Stamford-based company directly based on their show's ratings. Khan posted:

"This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo"

Most fans objected to Tony Khan's comments and some pointed out that it showed him in a negative spotlight. A fan even questioned his sanity and tagged Eric Bischoff to get his comments on the post. The Hall of Famer had a straightforward reply.

"I think we should all lay off him. He's cracking." - Bischoff wrote

Tony Khan wants to be like Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has followed AEW since its inception and has critiqued the company and its programming on multiple occasions. On the most recent edition of the Strictly Business podcast, the veteran shared his thoughts about Tony Khan and said he's 'beyond help'.

“I think Tony’s beyond help. I don’t think Tony Khan is the type of person that wants help. I think Tony Khan, more than anything else, wants to be Paul Heyman or wants to be Vince McMahon. Yeah, this is a vanity project. He loves wrestling. Okay, I get it. He loves wrestling. He loves it. He loves it with every fiber of his being. That doesn’t mean he’s good at it," Eric Bischoff said. (H/T TJRWrestling)

Some of Khan's recent social media posts en route to Dynamite: Title Tuesday took direct shots at WWE.

