Tony Khan wants to be like Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon but is "beyond help," according to WWE Hall of Famer

Tony Khan is carving out his own legacy in the world of professional wrestling as the AEW President. However, a WWE Hall of Famer believes he is 'beyond help' in his apparent quest to become the next Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon. The name in question is Eric Bischoff.

It's no secret that Khan has a lot of different influences when it comes to his booking strategies. He started AEW in 2019 alongside The Elite and Cody Rhodes and has taken the promotion to great heights.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently mentioned that Khan wanted to be like Heyman and McMahon but didn't want any help. Here's what Bischoff had to say on the Strictly Business podcast:

“I think Tony’s beyond help. I don’t think Tony Khan is the type of person that wants help. I think Tony Khan, more than anything else, wants to be Paul Heyman or wants to be Vince McMahon. Yeah, this is a vanity project. He loves wrestling. Okay, I get it. He loves wrestling. He loves it. He loves it with every fiber of his being. That doesn’t mean he’s good at it."

The former WCW executive added:

"Unless Tony recognizes that he’s not good at it. You could bring in anybody you wanted to, and it won’t work because he won’t listen, not to the extent that he needs to. I wouldn’t wish that position on anybody that I know. Absolutely not.” (H/T TJRWrestling)

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan has taken a lot of shots at WWE over the past few days

To promote the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 10, Tony Khan was highly active on social media promoting the show. He also found the time in his busy schedule to fire several shots at WWE.

After a couple of fans managed to get under Khan's skin, the AEW President poked fun at Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being bald. He also called out Vince McMahon for his alleged "misdeeds."

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT eventually defeated AEW Dynamite in TV ratings on October 10. It will be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion plans to bounce back.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE