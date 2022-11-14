"He's on the cusp of his greatness" - WWE legend gives his verdict on how Jon Moxley vs. MJF will play out at AEW Full Gear 2022

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes has given his verdict on the main event of Full Gear between Jon Moxley and MJF will play out.

Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the final pay-per-view match of 2022 for All Elite Wrestling, as the two men will headline Full Gear on November 19.

The two men have gone back and forth on the microphone for several weeks, but due to The Firm assaulting MJF on a recent episode of Dynamite, he has not been cleared to travel to any AEW events until the pay-per-view.

One person who knows a lot about high-profile pay-per-view matches is Dustin Rhodes, who gave his thoughts on the Full Gear main event in a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman is pretty new in the business, four, five years, [Jon Moxley] has got the experience on it. Mox knows how to carry the title and put the weight of the company on his shoulders basically and carry it and does a great job at it. I love Moxley as champion. He handles himself well and he goes out there and he performs and he delivers," said Dustin. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite Moxley's experience, Rhodes stated that he feels that MJF is on the cusp of something special in AEW, potentially giving him the edge:

"MJF also delivers, but he's just on the cusp of his greatness, and he's doing so many great things right now. The heel, babyface, tweener, back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. I've talked to MJF about this, 'Sooner or later you're gonna be a babyface, buddy,' and it looks like that's kind of where they're going 'cause they love him." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Can MJF avenge his previous loss to Jon Moxley on pay-per-view?

One common theme that has popped up in MJF's promos in recent weeks is that the Salt of the Earth is a very different man from the one that Jon Moxley faced over two years ago in the main event of the 2020 All Out pay-per-view.

MJF was undefeated going into his title match against Moxley at All Out 2020, stating that he would be the man to carry the wrestling business on his back for the next 25 years and walk out of Daily's Place as the AEW World Champion.

Unfortunately for Max, it wasn't his time as Jon Moxley successfully defended his title, meaning Friedman would have to wait another two years for a shot at the gold.

Will Full Gear be MJF's time? Let us know in the comments section down below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes