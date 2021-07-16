"Conor's done" - Top AEW star reacts after Conor McGregor's devastating loss

AEW star and leader of The Inner Circle Chris Jericho believes it is about time for Conor McGregor to hang up his boots from the Octagon.

The recently concluded UFC 264 pay-per-view grabbed headlines as McGregor suffered a dreadful loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier via TKO. The bout was a completely one-sided affair for Poirier as he dismantled the Irishman during the closing moments of the first round itself that led to the doctor's stoppage to call off the fight.

Conor McGregor suffered multiple injuries during the match, most notably getting his leg snapped.

Conor McGregor Released From Hospital After Surgery On Broken Leghttps://t.co/sMrC53aa9p — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 14, 2021

The aftermath of the bout sparked discussion amongst MMA sections of the world. Chris Jericho has also come forward to give his opinion on McGregor's loss.

Appearing as a guest on Keepin It 100 with Konnan, Jericho stated that Conor McGregor himself knows that he can't hang out anymore in the Octagon after his recent loss. The Demo God added that the Irishman was fortunate to have his match ended via doctor's stoppage, otherwise he would have suffered more in the second round:

"Conor’s done and I think everyone knows it,” Chris Jericho said. “I think he knows it. I think the best thing that could’ve happened is that he snapped his ankle, because he would’ve lost in the second round. Herb Dean almost called it at the end of the first, but he was letting it go because it was towards the end and it’s a championship, million dollar fight. Not a championship but it was a million dollar fight. Those elbows in the corner man, once you get a guy down like that he’s finished." (H/T-WrestlingInc)

Conor McGregor breaks his Ankle in the first round vs Dustin Poirier. Poirier has been named the winner. pic.twitter.com/kk1EYnkuZ9 — RealWorldSports (@RealWorldSports) July 11, 2021

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor is now medically suspended for the remainder of the year. He underwent successful surgery on his broken leg. It seems like he is not thinking about early retirement yet, based on his claims following the surgery.

Dana White confirms the fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Dana White

Apparently, UFC president Dana White has confirmed a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier once the former recovers from his injury, which is most probably next year. White believes neither man had a conclusive finish:

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready," said Dana White.

The rubber match marks the end of a rivalry, but that doesn't seem to be the case here. Only time will tell when we get to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon.

