"He’s focused on me" - Former WWE star on his differences with Keith Lee

A former WWE star, currently working in All Elite Wrestling, talked about his differences with Keith Lee and said the Limitless is not done with him yet. The star in question is Swerve Strickland.

Strickland debuted in AEW in March 2022 and soon became AEW World Tag Team Champion, alongside Keith Lee. However, the duo, known as Swerve In Our Glory, split after losing the titles, with Strickland forming a new stable, Mogul Affiliates (now Mogul Embassy) and turning heel.

Then, former WWE Superstars indulged in a rivalry, which started strong with great fanfare but cooled down due to a lack of creative direction. Since then, Lee and Strickland have stood on opposite corners of the ring in a few tag team matches but never clashed in a one-on-one contest.

AEW teased the re-ignition of their rivalry a few times by pairing them in the Blind Eliminator Tournament and through backstage promos, but a proper feud between the two never materialized.

Swerve Strickland has been firing on all cylinders recently, through his in-ring performances, and his popularity among the fans has skyrocketed. During a recent interview on Going Ringside, the 33-year-old talked about Keith Lee and his focus on the leader of the Mogul Embassy.

“I don’t feel like he’s done with me. And it’s interesting timing that he chooses to rekindle this whole thing. I’m focused on gold, he’s focused on me,” Swerve Strickland said. [H/t News4Jax]

"Where is he?" - Former WWE star Keith Lee's move to AEW has left Bill Apter disheartened

Keith Lee had a great run in NXT and started well on the main roster, but gradually lost steam. The Stamford-based promotion eventually released the 39-year-old from his WWE contract in 2021.

Following his move to AEW in 2022, the Limitless was initially booked as a formidable force and soon became the World Tag Team Champion alongside Swerve Strickland. Despite a strong start, Keith Lee's momentum has fizzled out slowly to the point where he is now rarely seen on TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda UnsKripted, Bill Apter said he thought Lee would be a force to be reckoned with in the Jacksonville-based company, but he has disappeared from AEW programming. Apter said:

"You mentioned Keith Lee. I would give him the 2023 award of 'Where the heck is Keith Lee going.' Man, I thought when he was going into AEW, I said, 'This is great. This guy is gonna be a major force in AEW.' It's like, where is he?" [32:33 onwards]

