"He's getting painful to watch" - Twitter shoots down speculation about a major feud resulting in AEW star Sting facing WWE Hall of Famer

Sting has arguably been one of the greatest wrestlers in recent history, and his monumental feuds with Ric Flair in the 90s have always been a topic of conversation. Fans recently took to Twitter to debate whether or not the two will meet again but in AEW.

Darby Allin recently had a back-and-forth feud with Jay Lethal. Since the two stars are proteges of Sting and Ric Flair, there has been some debate on whether or not the two pupils will cause their teachers to duke it out inside the ring one more time.

In light of the increasingly heated feud, Twitter user @lariatoooooo took to the social media app to share his personal speculation that the feud might be building up to the two legends stepping into the ring again, and wondered if the rest of Twitter shared his sentiment.

While nothing has been confirmed, Twitter users unanimously shot down speculation of seeing the two legends reunite in AEW:

brobro123 @brobro12310 @lariatoooooo Bro please no. Ric flair should stay retired @lariatoooooo Bro please no. Ric flair should stay retired

BIGLAZ @LazRuiz2 @lariatoooooo Not sure if ric can work with aew (wwe legends deal) or if he wants to ( Andrade drama). I think jeff Jarrett checks the same boxes and he's in great shape so he could work a good match unlike flair. @lariatoooooo Not sure if ric can work with aew (wwe legends deal) or if he wants to ( Andrade drama). I think jeff Jarrett checks the same boxes and he's in great shape so he could work a good match unlike flair.

Freddy Mojo @BrianSmitty9380 @lariatoooooo Why would anyone gather that from this feud? Flair didn’t look anywhere close to being able to do anything in that level again. @lariatoooooo Why would anyone gather that from this feud? Flair didn’t look anywhere close to being able to do anything in that level again.

Brent Ryan @GiantRanger115 @lariatoooooo Nope because Ric is untouchable after dark side of the ring aired and TK doesn't want that negative attention on AEW @lariatoooooo Nope because Ric is untouchable after dark side of the ring aired and TK doesn't want that negative attention on AEW

NicNic @nSypula @lariatoooooo Yes. Because flair has zero business trying to wrestle in a ring. The man legitimately passed out on 4 separate occasions in his last match. Dude needs to stay done. @lariatoooooo Yes. Because flair has zero business trying to wrestle in a ring. The man legitimately passed out on 4 separate occasions in his last match. Dude needs to stay done.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @lariatoooooo If Tony Khan ever let Flair wrestle that would be the worst decision he's ever made. Jeff Jarrett would be a better choice then Ric Flair. @lariatoooooo If Tony Khan ever let Flair wrestle that would be the worst decision he's ever made. Jeff Jarrett would be a better choice then Ric Flair.

Marie @mrsmduvernois @lariatoooooo Anything to get Ric paid. He's getting painful to watch. It's becoming nothing more than nostalgia @lariatoooooo Anything to get Ric paid. He's getting painful to watch. It's becoming nothing more than nostalgia

Oscar Omar Fernandez @omizzle1519 @lariatoooooo If TK is smart, and I know he I'd, he will not book Flair. No one should book Flair. @lariatoooooo If TK is smart, and I know he I'd, he will not book Flair. No one should book Flair.

One user pointed out an interesting alternative and speculated that he believes that Sting might be gearing up for a shocking heel turn.

Jason @J_bird1087 @lariatoooooo I actually think this is leading to a sting turn on Darby, Jay keeps bringing up that he’s getting advice from somone who knows Darby @lariatoooooo I actually think this is leading to a sting turn on Darby, Jay keeps bringing up that he’s getting advice from somone who knows Darby

Of course, Sting was only a heel during his early days as a wrestler and during his run as one-half of The Blade Runners. The last time The Icon turned heel on screen was 1999, and fans still cheered for him.

Even during his run in TNA as a member of the Main Event Mafia, the veteran still maintained an anti-hero persona. If AEW intends to make such a drastic change, will fans go along with it, or will he be cheered on again?

Darby Allin recently revealed why Sting has been absent from AEW for quite some time

The Icon has ominously been absent from Darby Allin's side, despite his heated feud with Jay Lethal. The former ROH Champion's mind games have put Darby on edge, but he's still maintained his solo daredevil act.

However, during a promo Allin cut before AEW Rampage, the star claimed that he personally asked his mentor to stay behind and allow him to prove himself.

Darby Allin and Jay Lethal are set to continue their feud this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Will the feud result in a shocking heel turn from The Icon, or has Black Machismo found another old friend to make sure that Darby slips up?

