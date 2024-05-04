"He’s gonna kill it in WWE for sure," "He’s ready for the WWE" - Fans react to popular AEW star's continued absence

A popular star has been absent from AEW for a while, and fans have given their thoughts on it.

Ricky Starks has come a long way since his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes several years ago. He has delivered standout performances in the ring consistently and has proven himself to be an entertaining commodity in the company. Over the years, he has racked up accolades by winning the FTW Championship, the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, and even the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

However, since losing the tag titles, he has only competed once on All Elite Wrestling television and hasn't been seen in over a month. One fan recently pointed out that they missed Ricky Starks, whose last match was on March 30th, 2024, against Top Flight on Collision.

Fans have since taken to social media to voice their thoughts on Ricky Starks' continued absence from television. Check out some of the reactions below:

Ricky Starks on being Sting's first match in AEW

When Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut, he quickly embarked on a feud with Team Taz which also featured Ricky Starks. Sting would team up with Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight at Revolution 2021. The Icon would continue to feud with Team Taz for several months.

This whole story came full circle when Sting and Darby Allin took the AEW Tag Team Championship from Starks and Big Bill in what was The Icon's penultimate match. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Starks was all praise for The Icon, as he mentioned what it felt like to be Sting's first opponent after the legend's return to the wrestling business.

"Sting is a one-of-a-kind dude, a very very great man, very knowledgable and very giving. I wouldn't have asked for a better person to be in the ring for his first match back. It was an honor for me because he trusted me. It's just wild to think that I was Sting's first match back and Sting's second-last match," he said. [01:54 to 02:24]

It will be interesting to see when Starks makes his anticipated return to AEW television.

